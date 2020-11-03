Cross country runners look for closure to season at unsanctioned XC Championships, presented by ShaZam

Not every runner is eager to take up the opportunity to run at the ShaZam meet. Monticello senior Grace Talbert finished fourth at the 1A St. Teresa Sectional and although her teammates will be running on the Sages XC Club, she will sit it out.

“I really don't feel comfortable at this point because (COVID-19) cases have been going up a whole lot, and even before cases started to go up the IHSA said they were not going to go with state," Talbert said. "And now cases are up even more and I don't really want to put myself or my family or anyone else I come into contact with at risk for that.

“I'm fine with other people going out and it is important to get those big races in. At this point, I'm OK with finishing my season this way and not having to do ShaZam.”