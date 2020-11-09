Flaten: ALAH's Layton Hall verbally commits to Indiana State, finishes 5th at XC Championships

CHILLICOTHE — Before Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond runner Layton Hall was going to compete on Friday as a member of the 4 City Striders cross country club at the XC Championships, presented by ShaZam, he wanted to get one thing out of the way first — his college choice.
The senior, who was a Class 1A regional and sectional champion this season, verbally committed to run for Indiana State next fall on Thursday — the day before the XC Championships.
"I really like their coaching staff and they have put a really great team together," Hall said. "They're really friendly and I wanted to be a part of that. I got to visit them on a junior day last year and I'm definitely glad that I've committed and that part of it is over. There's definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders and I don't have to worry about it anymore.”
The following day, Hall finished fifth overall (15:58) at the XC Championships, the unsanctioned alternative state tournament run at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. With the IHSA season ending at the sectional level of the playoffs, ShaZam Racing and Athletic.net put together the meet. High school-aged cross country clubs that were separate from their high school affiliations could apply to participate.
Member of ALAH’s boys team ran as the 4 City Striders and Hall was surprised to find the team finished second place overall in Division 1 (Class 1A), behind the Elgin Holy Cow Athletics made up of runners from Harvest Christian Academy.
“I really didn't have a goal in mind for the team," Hall said. "I was just really focusing on myself and if we did good as a team, it would just happen as it did. It's a little disappointing getting second but it's the first time we've ever been to state and we pulled out a second-place finish. I think that's pretty impressive.”
The meet was run in four flights in reverse order from a typical meet with the top runners running last. 4 City Striders runner Jace Green won the second flight with a time of 17:13 and Logan Beckmier ran a 17:04 in the third flight.
“I told Jace Green’s folks after the meet that if Jace doesn't win that second flight and didn't run his tail off then they wouldn't have gotten the trophy today. He really set the tone,” ALAH boys and girls cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn said.
As a high school coach, Dorjahn could not participate in applying to the XC Championships but attended the meet to cheer his team on.
“(Layton) has been our Batman and Logan has been our Robin this season. Layton has led by example and he has been so solid and so focused and so driven to get to this point,” Dorjahn said. “He was fifth in the state and those top five guys were getting after it and this course was tough. Layton goes out in a successful manner and we are excited about his opportunities at Indiana State next year. I think that is a great fit for him and I just hope we get to have a track season and he gets to excel and he gets to lead us come track season.”
Other top local finishers
In the Division 1 girls race, Mabry Bruhn from the Sages XC Club (Monticello) finished third with a time of 18:21. Teammate Estella Miller finished at 19:27 for 12th place. Gabrielle Spain from the Soul Sisters TC (Shelbyville) finished 18th with a time of 20:03.
In Division 2, Kylie Haacke from the Lady Wave Runners (Mattoon) was 20th overall with a time of 19:44. Chris Cherry from the Tville club (Taylorville) was 24th overall with a time of 16:46 on the boys side.
Remembering St. Teresa's 2010 state title
PEORIA — While an alternative state championship meet was being run in Chillicothe, St. Teresa boys and girls cross country coach Todd Vohland decided to take a trip to Detweiller Park in Peoria, just a few miles away.
He was celebrating the 10th anniversary of what he describes as "a wonderful and treasured day" when the Bulldogs won their first of four consecutive 1A state cross country championships in 2010.
pride I have in what that team achieved and the wonderful things they have accomplished in their lives since. pic.twitter.com/DsSwk3yrjX— Todd Vohland (@ToddVohland) November 6, 2020
"We should have been up here (at Detweiller) this weekend, so I figured I would drive up," Vohland said. "It really brings back a lot of memories. It was such a beautiful day and as a cross country person, it's really sad that usually on this day on the Friday of state there are people all over the place busy and excited about having the meet the next day. At the same time, I'm thrilled to have had the unbelievable memories over the years here."
A decade ago, St. Teresa had three runners finish in the top 11 as junior Ellen Devereux finished fifth overall (17:45) and freshman Rachel Devereux and sophomore Ivy Handley finished together in 10th and 11th place at 18:19.
St. Teresa won with a team score of 52, comfortably ahead of Elmwood (131), St. Joseph-Ogden (139), Westmount (165) and Freeburg (179). But as the race was in progress, the meet announcers confused racers from Petersburg PORTA and Freeburg, making Vohland unsure of how strong his team's performance was.
"What a great group of kids we had and I will always remember the sheer terror I felt on my part. PORTA and Freeburg had very similar uniforms and the meet announcers thought that they were on the same team and so over the loudspeakers people wear hearing that maybe Freeburg had won the meet," Vohland said. "I remember the 20 minutes or so we had to wait for the results. I was feeling like they lasted hours. The complete jubilation when they posted (the results) and being able to go back to our camp and tell the girls that we had won, you will always remember those moments."
