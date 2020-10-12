Flaten: Monticello girls cross country team wins Illini Prairie Conference meet and more from the week in high school sports

The boys team finished second, five points behind Stanford Olympia, 39 to 44. Sages junior Jackson Grambart finished second at 15:40 and senior Josh Baysore was third, two seconds behind at 15:42. Junior Ed Mitchell was sixth at 16:19.

“Ed is our No. 3 guy and he had a back issue and he didn't run in the first number of meets. But we are now at a place where (the boys) have finally been training awhile and have some training miles under their belt,” Remmert said. “We find ourselves kind of in a good spot now because these kids are finally starting to see their fitness improve and it is really showing out on the race course.”

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of participants running at a time, the meet was run with the top four runners from each team starting together and then runners No. 5-7 ran in a second race.