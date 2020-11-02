Flaten: Mount Zion girls cross country finish 4th at sectionals, Taylorville's Chris Cherry 2nd

Running in their first sectionals as freshmen, Ballard and Betzer were key to the Braves' finish.

"Both of them surprised me this year and they stepped up," Fox said. "Hailey ran in the very last flight race today she had the mentality to have to wait. We really didn't know where we were at (in the standings) at that point and we thought we might be on the outskirts. Hailey gave us a great performance that boosted us overall. It is tough for a freshman to be in that position, but she took the challenge very, very well."

In the boys sectional competition, Braves freshman Julian Baker (17:21) and junior Kolby Koslofski (17:51) ran as individuals. Baker was fourth among freshmen and will be part of a strong group in the future, with a group of eighth-graders who were part of a regional title entering the program next year.

"We'll have Kolby leading the group next year as a senior," Fox said. "I see them developing in a couple years down the road."

The girls are set up for another run to state next season, with all the sectional scorers back, in hopes an of unofficial fourth straight trip to state.

"We have girls who are really willing to work," Fox said. "We want to continue to keep making those trips to state so that we are known up there with some of the greats."