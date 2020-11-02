Flaten: Mount Zion girls cross country finish 4th at sectionals, Taylorville's Chris Cherry 2nd

OLNEY — The Mount Zion girls cross country team doesn't compete with flash or pizazz. Instead, the Braves team is a collection of hard working runners who have built a strong foundation of success.
In a normal year without the COVID-19 pandemic, the Braves team would be celebrating a third straight trip to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria after finishing in fourth place in the team competition at the Class 2A Olney Richland County Sectional last Saturday.
Instead, with no state meet, they're enjoying proving they had what it takes to advance again this season.
"We went in with expectations of getting fourth and we wanted to be in the top five, of course. We wanted to qualify for what would have been state, so we are happy with the outcome," Mount Zion cross country coach Kelly Fox said.
Fox credited senior runners Lucy Griffith, Lilly Griffith and Celeste Wolf for helping establish a new level of sustained success in the program.
"The seniors that we've had have run cross country with me since they were in sixth grade and I told them that they have really started something here," she said. "It's a tradition now and we wanted to make cross country something more at Mount Zion."
Chatham Glenwood blew away the competition with a sectional championship score of 44 but the Braves finished with 145 points and were tantalizingly close to a possible second-place finish with Mascoutah (135) and Mahomet-Seymour (134) sitting within striking distance.
The sectional races was split between three flights to accommodate for social distancing, which was a challenge for Mount Zion. The Braves rely on a tight group of similarly talented runners to maximize their team scoring.
"We have always been known as a team that runs as a pack and we don't have that one runner who finishes way up in the standings. We have a large group of runners that can all run within sometimes 30 seconds of each other for the top seven," Fox said. "It has been difficult this year with having the flighted races and it has been really different from what those girls have been used to. That has definitely been an obstacle for us to overcome this year."
Junior Ashleigh Anderson led the team with a time of 20:03 followed by freshman Renee Ballard at 20:11. Junior Emma Mallory ran at 20:32 and was followed closely by freshman Hailey Betzer at 20:34.
Running in their first sectionals as freshmen, Ballard and Betzer were key to the Braves' finish.
"Both of them surprised me this year and they stepped up," Fox said. "Hailey ran in the very last flight race today she had the mentality to have to wait. We really didn't know where we were at (in the standings) at that point and we thought we might be on the outskirts. Hailey gave us a great performance that boosted us overall. It is tough for a freshman to be in that position, but she took the challenge very, very well."
In the boys sectional competition, Braves freshman Julian Baker (17:21) and junior Kolby Koslofski (17:51) ran as individuals. Baker was fourth among freshmen and will be part of a strong group in the future, with a group of eighth-graders who were part of a regional title entering the program next year.
"We'll have Kolby leading the group next year as a senior," Fox said. "I see them developing in a couple years down the road."
The girls are set up for another run to state next season, with all the sectional scorers back, in hopes an of unofficial fourth straight trip to state.
"We have girls who are really willing to work," Fox said. "We want to continue to keep making those trips to state so that we are known up there with some of the greats."
Taylorville's Cherry finishes 2nd
All season, Taylorville senior cross country runner Chris Cherry has been winning meets — nine first place finishes, including the Class 2A Taylorville regional championship — but with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting meet sizes, he didn't get the chance to go up against the top competition at the 2A Olney Richland County Sectionals until Saturday.
"With this crazy year, we haven't had a chance to go to the big meets. Chris raced these guys last year and so we knew what was coming but the only downfall was not being able to compete with these people throughout the year and be able to get an actual one-to-one comparison," Taylorville cross country coach Steve Walters said.
Cherry stuck with the lead pack through the first two miles when Carbondale's Alex Partlow made a move to pull ahead.
"The first mile was laid up real slow and that's something that veteran runners often do to push the race slow at the beginning to wait for a reaction, and by the two-mile mark there was a pack of about eight, which was exactly what we had talked about before the race," Walters said. "(Partlow) pulled away from the field. Chris reacted on it but was little too late and that gap maintained exactly the same throughout the last three-quarters of a mile."
Cherry finished second with a time of 15:44, 12 seconds behind Partlow's 15:32. It was Cherry's final IHSA cross country race of his career but his impact on the Tornadoes' program will continue.
"Chris is really happy with the second place overall, but of course you would rather have the sectional title," Walters said. "Chris is the smartest runner I've ever coached. We've now got a bunch of young guys coming back and Chris has kind of mentored them and so they understand how the process works. I really think that they are going to come together next year. They might not be top runners like Chris was, but they definitely know what they're going to have to do to make this team work."
