Mattoon cross country's Brock Davee is finding the right training recipe for state

MATTOON — For Mattoon cross country runner Brock Davee, his success at this Saturday's Class 2A state track meet will depend on finding the perfect mix of preparation.

Tiny changes in workouts intensity or water consumption can have big ramifications on race day. The trick is to find that balance, something Davee has been working hard to do.

At last year's alternative state cross country meet, the ShaZam XC Club Championships, Davee was suffering from shin splints caused by the overuse of the muscles and tendons on the shin bone, which slowed him down.

"I couldn't tell you exactly how I got them. I had never had them before and then it happened. I had to kind of work through it," Davee said. "I was running on the road a lot and I ended up running on the grass a lot at the end of the year, so that helped."

Davee's rehab called for taking some time off, a challenge for the Green Wave senior who is always typically active.

"To get better it was trying to stay off my legs. During the winter season, I was off for a total of nine weeks, so I missed about two months, which was the most I had ever taken off in years. It put me back for track a little bit," Davee said. "But I don't have them now."

In his senior campaign, Davee has won five meet championships and set a road course personal best time of 14:54 at the Mattoon Cross Country Invite in September. He adjusted his workouts before regionals and won the Olney Richland County Regional championship with a grass course personal best time of 15:29.

"At the beginning of the year I was weightlifting a little bit to bring up my strength. I was probably doing that a little bit too much, so I stopped," Davee said. "I stopped and it helped me save some strength, which helped me at regional."

At last Saturday's Decatur Sectional, runners had to navigate standing water on some of the course. While it could be easy to dismiss the wet and muddy conditions because each runner had to deal with roughly the same course, what is unique among the runners is how they mentally handle those changes. For Davee, he was thinking that one wrong step could be the end of his high school cross country career and his dream of reaching state.

"I was nervous, I'm not going to lie. I was terrified because I was scared of the mud and I was scared that this was maybe my last race of cross country ever if I slip and fall," Davee said. "Every time I saw a big area of mud, I would panic because I was slowing down a little bit."

Davee successfully navigated the hazards to finish seventh overall, with a time of 16:22 to advance to the Saturday's 2A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. He plans to do some more tinkering with his preparation before then.

"I'm happy that I made it through but there a few things that I probably need to work on. I'm through to state at least and that is what I came here to do," he said. "I might have shot out a little too hard and I should have saved something from the beginning. My legs got a little heavy after a mile and a half and I started getting side stitches right in the middle of my stomach, so that didn't help. I thought I was drinking plenty of water but I guess not."

For his first trip to an IHSA state meet, Davee wants to finish in the top 25 to become an all-state runner. Saturday's forecast in Peoria calls for morning lows in the 40s, making for a slightly chilly race. But more importantly, no chance of rain is predicted.

"I am so happy and excited that I get to go to a real state this year. I am going to try to show what I am really made of at state," Davee said. "I want to be an all-stater and show up with a good time. If I can run 15:29 at the Olney course, then I think I can run faster than that (at Detweiller). There will be a crazy atmosphere there and it is a fast course. Saturday it is all about your guts and we will see how I do."

