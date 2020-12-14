Meridian hurdler Chloe Moyer verbally commits to Cornell University

MACON — When the weather is cooperating in Macon, you will find Meridian senior Chloe Moyer on the track working on hurdling.
Moyer, who finished fifth in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the Class 1A state meet in 2019, lost her junior track season to a COVID-19 pandemic cancellation and is keeping her skills sharp for a possible state meet for her senior season.
“I was dead set on winning state my junior year," Moyer said. "I was so pumped to go because I knew my muscles had developed. I knew that I was faster and I was getting my technique down. If I can go this year, I can guarantee you that I'm out for blood and I'm going to get a first.”
Besides state, Moyer is also preparing for her next challenge on the track. She has verbally committed to run for Cornell University next year. The university wasn’t at the top of her list when recruiting began, but the athletic and classroom programs won Moyer over.
“When you think of Ivy League schools, they're really expensive and I thought there was no way I was going to be able to afford it, so I had sort of already written them off my list,” Moyer said. “But their coaches reached out and I thought I might as well give it a shot. If they think I'm good enough, it was a little bit of a confidence booster. The more I talked to the coaches and the more I got to know them, I realized I loved them as people and I could work with these people for years to come."
Moyer plans to study atmospheric studies and Cornell has one of the top ranked programs in the country. Her love of the field started when she was young.
“I was kind of born with it. I always seem to be focused on the weather and my parents told me from about the age of five I used to watch the channel that would just run the Doppler radar 24/7,” she said.
But don't look for Moyer on TV news in the future — she’s focusing on the research side of the field. She hopes to eventually return to Illinois and get to the bottom of one of the urban legends about Decatur weather.
“I've heard people joking about (the factories) around Decatur make the weather move around Decatur,” Moyer said. “I'm wondering if that's the effects of the factories and I plan to do research and hopefully come back to Illinois one day and help some of my local communities.”
Meridian track coach Denna Williams has seen Moyer's improve, but as a freshman she was already setting records.
"I am really excited for her — she's a really hard worker and she was so fast when she came in as a freshman," Williams said. "She broke our school record in the 300-meter hurdles by a second-and-half. She's been really dedicated. She went to track camps in the summers. A lot of kids don't go to track camp. You have to be committed to do that."
Losing her junior track season could have been disastrous for Moyer's recruiting plans, but she had been getting her name out to coaches from early one.
"Junior year is supposed to be your year for recruiting. That's when all the DI and DII colleges can start talking to you ,and I was so excited to get out there," Moyer said. "I remember going to indoor state and people get the business cards from coaches. I thought to myself, I really want to get one of those. I was so sad when I was canceled.
"But I was one of those diligent people. I was contacting schools as a freshman even when I knew they couldn't answer back."
The proposed track and field season will run from May 3 to June 26, giving Moyer the shot to run for the Hawks after she has graduated. The shift of the dates appropriately has Moyer concerned about an additional point -- the weather.
"The only thing I'm kind of scared of is the crazy Illinois weather. Especially in the summer, we have been known to get to 100 or more degrees. We usually end our regular season in May so we don't usually have to deal with high temperatures," she said. "I am definitely looking forward to having any season at all. I've been looking at the IHSA stuff and I'm kind of 50-50 on it. I have some hope that it is going to happen but realistically, I'm not sure."
