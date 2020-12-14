Meridian hurdler Chloe Moyer verbally commits to Cornell University

Losing her junior track season could have been disastrous for Moyer's recruiting plans, but she had been getting her name out to coaches from early one.

"Junior year is supposed to be your year for recruiting. That's when all the DI and DII colleges can start talking to you ,and I was so excited to get out there," Moyer said. "I remember going to indoor state and people get the business cards from coaches. I thought to myself, I really want to get one of those. I was so sad when I was canceled.

"But I was one of those diligent people. I was contacting schools as a freshman even when I knew they couldn't answer back."

The proposed track and field season will run from May 3 to June 26, giving Moyer the shot to run for the Hawks after she has graduated. The shift of the dates appropriately has Moyer concerned about an additional point -- the weather.