Monticello's David Remmert H&R Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year for fourth time

MONTICELLO — As the IHSA and the Illinois Department of Health developed their COVID-19 rules for fall sports, Monticello boys and girls cross country coach David Remmert had to accept their decision even though he disagreed with it.
Typically, Remmert, who holds a doctorate in community health from the University of Illinois, is the one laying out health care policies as the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
This year, Remmert, the H&R Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year for the fourth time, had his team on the precipice of the program's first state championship after a Class 1A second-place finish in 2019. Led by standout Mabry Bruhn, the 2020 H&R Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, the Sages would have been a top contender at a state meet that was destined never to arrive after being canceled by the IHSA. Remmert said he believes that a state meet could have been done safely.
"I think it was proven that we could have done state successfully with this (ShaZam) alternate state meet," Remmert said. "I think they had an opportunity to prove that they could have done it, and it would just look a little bit different.
"I was one of the coaches that was sending the IHSA emails. I think you just run it in flights. It would have been different, but with the alternative being nothing, I think they could have done something instead of nothing."
The abbreviated playoffs saw Remmert's team finish second at regionals to Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals Tolono Unity with No. 2 runner Rachel Koon out, but the Sages came back to capture the sectional title the following week.
"That was the first time all season that Unity beat us," Remmert said. "Rachel's return at sectionals was definitely the key. We have four girls (Bruhn, Koon, Grace Talbert and Estella Miller) that were really tight with each other, and of course Mabry is sort of in a class of her own, but our next three were having really good performances, and so pulling one of them out made a big difference."
Talbert, a senior, studied abroad in Ecuador her sophomore year and didn't run at all during the year away.
"Grace has been a really good runner for all the years that I've coached her. When she came back as a junior, we didn't know what to expect. It was a totally different situation from studying abroad to coming back. She was really rusty and it took her awhile to get into shape, but by state last year she was in great shape and it was very nice to have her back this year," Remmert said. "One of the things I like so much about her is that she is so great at cheering on her teammates. She is quite a fan club by herself for both the boys and girls teams when she really gets after them and really encourages them."
Remmert, who has won nine H&R Coach of the Year awards in total (four girls and five boys awards), is happy to put the 2020 cross country season behind him. But he was also happy to help his runners during this challenging time.
"It was a very difficult season and it was very unusual and disappointing in a number of ways, but I also kind of think that God gives us these moments for a reason and being able to get the team through a difficult few months was important, too," Remmert said.
