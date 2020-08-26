Monticello's Mabry Bruhn, Shelbyville's Gabrielle Spain among girls cross country runners to watch

The Sages return their top six finishers at state last year, led by sophomore Mabry Bruhn. Bruhn finished 13th overall at Detweiller Park in Peoria last autumn with a time of 17:47 and she would be near the top again the next time a girls state cross country meet is held.

Bruhn's success as a freshman was a pleasant surprise for coach Dave Remmert who said last season that Bruhn's finish to races could be her strength: "Oftentimes with (young runners), you are working with them for a long time just to try to get them to run a pretty well-paced race. (Mabry) came right in and a lot of times her third miles are the fastest mile of the race. She has great endurance — endurance that I never thought she would have as a freshman."

Other Sages runners to watch are junior Rachel Koon (19th at state last season), senior Grace Talbert (33rd), senior Emma Brown (44th), junior Kyara Welter and sophomore Estella Miller.

Shelbyville's Spain focused on bouncing back