No fall football gives Tuscola's Hornaday siblings a cross country season together

“It’s cool. We didn’t get a full track season last year where I could run with my sister, but now hopefully we’ll get a full cross season and I’ll still be able to run with my sister," Ben said.

In the summer, when Ben didn't have football, he and Hannah woke up and carpooled to cross country practice. Though Hannah admits she sometimes had to wait in the car for little brother to make it, but it's all worth it. With school back in session, and zero-hour weights, Hannah said Ben is "on his own now."

They yell for each other at races and she gives Ben pointers on how to break into cross country — the first time he's even participated in the sport. On occasion, she tries to embarrass him on the course. Typical sibling activity.

“It’s fun. I get to drag him around for all of this," Hannah said. “It’s nice because I don’t have any girl siblings, so I have another sibling to do stuff with in sports."

To get Ben to run cross country was a multi-step endeavor. First, he had to actually convince himself he wanted to divert from the quick-twitch, short-range explosive bursts of football and jump into distance running. Then Ryan had to warm up to the idea of a quick stop in distance running.