No fall football gives Tuscola's Hornaday siblings a cross country season together

TUSCOLA — Mornings at the Hornaday house are usually a collection of different cars leaving at different times with different destinations.
Such as life for a family of three children — two in high school and one in middle school — and both parents working in the Tuscola school district.
Ben, the middle child and a sophomore, has zero-hour weight lifting for football. Tracy, the mother, and youngest child David, whisk off to the middle school. Ryan, the high school's athletic director, and oldest child Hannah, a senior, make their way to the high school.
The challenge every fall is getting the always-cherished first day of school photo with wildly different schedules. The pictures are a commonplace for families measuring their children's growth and journey through the school system. In the strangest school year of all, with the COVID-19 pandemic altering schedules for sports and some children opting to virtual learning, the challenge somehow became easier.
Ben would usually be playing football and have practice after school. With that sport being moved to the spring, he decided to give cross country a one-year try in an effort to stay active. That decision — though met with a bit of resistance from Ryan because of how different training is for cross country and football — means he gets to spend more time with Hannah, who is also on the team.
On Monday, Aug. 24, the family all scattered the house at different times in the morning, thus missing the photo op. But that evening, they all gathered for a two-mile run at Clinton and huddled together post-race for the photo.
To understand why this works is to recognize that all of the Hornaday kids are close, despite their ranging ages.
“That’s probably one of the biggest blessings of my life is all three of my kids are really good friends," Ryan said. "They get along really well. I don’t take that for granted because I know siblings aren’t always tight like that and our friends are all good buddies."
Ben and Hannah cherish the time together running cross country. They would have both done track in the spring, but that was canceled as a result of the coronavirus.
“It’s cool. We didn’t get a full track season last year where I could run with my sister, but now hopefully we’ll get a full cross season and I’ll still be able to run with my sister," Ben said.
In the summer, when Ben didn't have football, he and Hannah woke up and carpooled to cross country practice. Though Hannah admits she sometimes had to wait in the car for little brother to make it, but it's all worth it. With school back in session, and zero-hour weights, Hannah said Ben is "on his own now."
They yell for each other at races and she gives Ben pointers on how to break into cross country — the first time he's even participated in the sport. On occasion, she tries to embarrass him on the course. Typical sibling activity.
“It’s fun. I get to drag him around for all of this," Hannah said. “It’s nice because I don’t have any girl siblings, so I have another sibling to do stuff with in sports."
To get Ben to run cross country was a multi-step endeavor. First, he had to actually convince himself he wanted to divert from the quick-twitch, short-range explosive bursts of football and jump into distance running. Then Ryan had to warm up to the idea of a quick stop in distance running.
Of course, Hannah did her fair share of lobbying for her brother to run — even if it meant waiting in the car for a few extra minutes on those summer mornings.
“I had to tell him it will benefit him more than he thinks because he was really dragging his feet on it," Hannah said. "I told him it would keep him in shape until football at least."
A few races into the season and Ben is getting the hang of running, Hannah is enjoying her brother on the team and Ryan "really loves" having two of his three kids at the same race. On top of that, Tracy waits at the finish line with a camera, capturing every moment.
Even though it's a one-year pit stop from normal, things are working out for the Hornaday family.
“I think it’s pretty special they get that opportunity this year," said Tuscola cross country coach Mike Rosenbaum. "For Ben, he gets the opportunity compete and Hannah is like, ‘I’m happy to compete and I’m happy to run, but I get to do it with my brother now.’ It’s pretty cool to see that."
