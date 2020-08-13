Olney’s cross country state champion Tatum David will compete in Florida next season

David was hoping to make a name for herself during the spring track season before it was lost to COVID-related cancellation.

“My goals were to compete in the 3,200 meters and the 1,600 and to win both of those at state,” she said. “I was disappointed to lose the season and when COVID hit, basically my goal was to get in some good training and keep training so I am ready for any races that do pop up or for cross country season.”

IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida, and describes itself as the world’s most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution on its website. As she enters her sophomore year, David’s focus will now be entirely on bigger national races, like the Nike Cross Nationals and Foot Locker Cross Country Championships, where she earned All-American honors last season.

“IMG is a private sports academy and so they don’t compete in their state series in Florida and they just compete in the national races,” she said. “I think that it will be good because it will let me just focus on the biggest races.”

Along with furthering her running, the move was personal for David and her parents, Robert and Stephanie David, who are both Olney graduates. Stephanie David was diagnosed with allergy-induced asthma that is exacerbated by Central Illinois' climate.