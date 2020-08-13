You are the owner of this article.
Olney’s cross country state champion Tatum David will compete in Florida next season
Olney’s cross country state champion Tatum David will compete in Florida next season

Tatum David

Olney Richland County's state champion cross country runner Tatum David will be moving and completing with IMG Academy in Florida next season. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

OLNEY — When Olney Richland County cross country runner Tatum David ran the fastest time ever recorded for a freshman at last year’s Class 2A state tournament, cross country fans were intrigued by the possibilities. Could she match the mark set by Wheeling's Dana Miroballi (1984-1988) and Effingham St. Anthony's Anna Sophia Keller (2013-2017) in winning four consecutive state titles?

Those questions will remain unknown as David, the H&R Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year last year, will be moving to Florida and competing at IMG Academy in the fall.

Although David's freshman year track season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and her sophomore year remains unstable, her move to Florida with her family has been in motion for a while.

“We had been thinking about this a long time before the IHSA had decided any of this. I went to running camp there last summer and I really liked the team environment there and I liked the coaches,” David said. “It felt like a good environment to be in because I would have people to train with and I feel like I could become better there. I’m really excited because honestly I haven’t really had anyone to run with. I’m excited to do hard workouts and train with other runners like me.”

David was hoping to make a name for herself during the spring track season before it was lost to COVID-related cancellation.

“My goals were to compete in the 3,200 meters and the 1,600 and to win both of those at state,” she said. “I was disappointed to lose the season and when COVID hit, basically my goal was to get in some good training and keep training so I am ready for any races that do pop up or for cross country season.”

IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida, and describes itself as the world’s most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution on its website. As she enters her sophomore year, David’s focus will now be entirely on bigger national races, like the Nike Cross Nationals and Foot Locker Cross Country Championships, where she earned All-American honors last season.

“IMG is a private sports academy and so they don’t compete in their state series in Florida and they just compete in the national races,” she said. “I think that it will be good because it will let me just focus on the biggest races.”

Along with furthering her running, the move was personal for David and her parents, Robert and Stephanie David, who are both Olney graduates. Stephanie David was diagnosed with allergy-induced asthma that is exacerbated by Central Illinois' climate.

"One of the big reasons was my mother's asthma and when she is in Florida, she doesn’t have to take medicine and she can breathe a lot easier than in Illinois," Tatum said. 

Like many people, the COVID-19 pandemic had Robert David, a financial advisor for Edward Jones, working from home for the first time and it became clear that managing clients from a distance would be possible. 

"With COVID, my Dad realized that he can work at home and so he can work from Florida and travel back to Illinois to see clients face-to-face as well," Tatum said. "We are keeping our house in Olney to be able to come back on breaks and with my dad travelling back and forth for work."

With the connections to Illinois still strong, there could be a possibility to see Tatum competing at Detweiller Park in Peoria at a future state event.

"There’s always a chance that will happen. Right now we are just focusing on this year but there is always a possibility," she said. "Honestly, I’m really excited to move to Florida and go to IMG where they do have runners more like me but also I’m sad to leave my other family and my closest friends."

PHOTOS: Class 2A cross country girls sectionals at Hickory Point Golf Course

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

