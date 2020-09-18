Shelbyville's Gabrielle Spain is the cross country runner to beat in the Central Illinois Conference

"I have been amazed by my team this year considering the conditions with COVID and not being sure that we were going to have a season," Mosley said. "These kids just show up every day and put the work in. We had four girls who put in 500 miles this summer and they put in more work than any other girls team I have ever had. Considering the conditions, it has been incredible."

Spain has been impressed by her teammates' performance in early season meets.

"The other runners are doing fantastic and we have had a lot of career personal records (PR) already this early in the season, which is awesome," Spain said. "All the juniors sort of take charge so it's me, Brook and Emma. Brook is actually our captain for this year and she is doing amazing. I'm pretty sure she has knocked off two minutes from her PR this season. We have been running so many more miles this year and so we are all determined to do good."

When Mosley saw the team rankings, he sent it along to the team as proof of their hard training.