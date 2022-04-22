St. Teresa athletic director Todd Vohland stepping down

DECATUR — St. Teresa athletic director Todd Vohland will be stepping down from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

In a statement released by St. Teresa principal Larry Daly on Friday, Vohland will remain with the school as a social studies teacher and as coach of the cross country and track programs.

"Mr. Vohland has been absolutely dedicated to the St. Teresa athletic program. His work has lent itself to the incredible success of St. Teresa High School athletics," Daly said.

Vohland was appointed athletic director in 2011 and has since overseen several state championship teams including four girls cross country titles in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, a volleyball title in 2019 and a 2015 state runner-up in boys basketball.

Vohland has won 11 H&R Girls Track Coach of the Year honors (2003-05, 2010-2015, 2018-2019) as well as seven H&R Cross Country Coach of the Year (2009-2015) awards. He was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018.

St. Teresa recently broke ground on a $4.25 million field project that will give the campus its first track as well as a turf football field.

The Bulldogs are also currently looking for a new conference home as the school was voted out of the Central Illinois Conference in December.

