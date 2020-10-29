St. Teresa's cross country runner Ellie Stahr is taking advantage of every race she has this year

Typically, finding out if a runner has qualified for sectionals is straightforward with a single large racing group format but with the three flights, results have to be combined among the flights to determine the top group of runners that moves on individually.

“It can be a little confusing because the (middle flight) runners can still go pretty fast so I didn't know that I advanced right away,” Stahr said. “Qualifying as an individual, it's hard to tell where you're at with all the different people. I was nervous but I knew that I did my best.”

Stahr’s time of 20:28 was fast enough to give the sophomore her second trip to sectionals which returns to Hickory Point on Saturday. With no IHSA state meet to finish the playoffs, Stahr sees the abbreviated year as preparation for the future.

“It is really sad and I wish that there was going to be a state meet. It is so motivating to know that you have a chance to make it but this season is just getting us ready for next year,” she said. “It is definitely my goal to make it to state (in my next two years).”

Stahr sees her biggest advancement from freshman to sophomore year on the mental side of running and that helped her when she struggled with a hip injury at the start of the season.