St. Teresa's cross country runner Ellie Stahr is taking advantage of every race she has this year

DECATUR — The beginning of a cross country regional and sectional race is normally one of the most chaotic events in high school sports. More than 100 runners are lined up together behind the starting line waiting for the gun to fire and they would dash down the course in tight-knit packs on their three-mile journey. Family and friends were packed in closely along the rope barriers and the team tent area was a circus of action as runners quickly came and went to prepare for a race.
That was the old way.
At this year’s Class 1A St. Teresa Regional at Hickory Point Golf Club last Saturday, that huge group of runners was cut into three as participants were split into three flights to run the course. Teams were separated into boxes marked off at the starting line with six fee separating them and the team tents were spread out to accommodate social distancing in the parking lot that was typically filled with the cars of spectators.
It could be easy to feel down about the changing situation that is the 2020 high school sports season in Illinois, but that’s just not how St. Teresa runner Ellie Stahr does things.
“My game plan (at regionals) was just to go up there and run with happiness. That is how I view cross country,” Stahr said. “We are so fortunate to even have a season and we really need to take advantage of every meet we have and have fun while we're doing it.”
Typically, finding out if a runner has qualified for sectionals is straightforward with a single large racing group format but with the three flights, results have to be combined among the flights to determine the top group of runners that moves on individually.
“It can be a little confusing because the (middle flight) runners can still go pretty fast so I didn't know that I advanced right away,” Stahr said. “Qualifying as an individual, it's hard to tell where you're at with all the different people. I was nervous but I knew that I did my best.”
Stahr’s time of 20:28 was fast enough to give the sophomore her second trip to sectionals which returns to Hickory Point on Saturday. With no IHSA state meet to finish the playoffs, Stahr sees the abbreviated year as preparation for the future.
“It is really sad and I wish that there was going to be a state meet. It is so motivating to know that you have a chance to make it but this season is just getting us ready for next year,” she said. “It is definitely my goal to make it to state (in my next two years).”
Support Local Journalism
Stahr sees her biggest advancement from freshman to sophomore year on the mental side of running and that helped her when she struggled with a hip injury at the start of the season.
“I think mentally I've made a lot of improvements (this season). I hurt a muscle in my hip and I went to the chiropractor and they turned it and popped it and I felt much better since then,” she said. “My times are about the same but on the mental side I think I struggled a lot but I think I have kind of overcome that and I was feeling very good for regionals. I'm looking forward to this next race and hoping to push myself to do better.”
On the boys side, Bulldogs runner Caleb Kernaghan also advanced to sectionals as an individual with a time of 17:02.
“This team is full of so many amazing people and the group of kids are so good and kind and there really is no drama and everyone gets along with each other which is an amazing environment to be around,” Stahr said. “I really feel like for the freshmen coming in I think it is helpful to have such a safe environment. I know for sure that I feel like I'm just lucky to be a part of it.”
Stahr optimism will shine through at the final race of the season even as it is unlike last year's race including no final awards ceremony for winners to avoid larger crowds congregating.
“I do miss last year and the environment of everyone cheering for each other and even if they are not on the same teams and being able to do that and having families coming and visiting and watching, which is part of why I love cross-country so much,” Stahr said. “I just want to go out knowing that I put everything I had into my last race. I really want to break (20 minutes) and I really have to it this time, I hope. I want to look back on the season and know that I tried my very hardest.”
PHOTOS: Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point
Hickory Point Regional 1 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 2 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 3 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 4 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 5 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 6 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 7 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 8 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 9 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 10 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 11 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 12 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 13 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 14 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 15 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 16 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 17 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 18 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 19 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 20 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 21 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 22 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 23 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 24 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 25 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 26 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 27 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 28 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 29 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 30 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 31 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 32 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 33 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 34 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 35 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 36 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 37 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 38 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 39 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 40 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 41 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 42 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 43 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 44 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 45 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 46 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 47 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 48 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 49 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 50 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 51 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 52 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 53 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 54 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 55 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 56 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 57 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 58 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 59 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 60 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 61 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 62 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 63 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 64 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 65 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 66 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 67 10.24.20.JPG
Hickory Point Regional 68 10.24.20.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!