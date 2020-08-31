Taylorville cross country runner Chris Cherry is at the top of his game

For the first race of his senior season, Cherry had individual and team goals but the hot and humid weather that pushed 90 degrees on Friday wasn't cooperating.

"I definitely wanted to come out as the leader there in front of our new freshmen guys," he said. "That was a big goal. Second goal was definitely personal, trying to get under the 16-minute mark and try to get back into my state gear. We've got five new freshmen who were really good for the two-mile in junior high and so they are adding in that extra mile and trying to kill it. There are only two seniors on the team which is a little hard with the leadership with a bunch of new guys but we are getting it done."

Cherry ran a 16:25 on Friday, a mark that put him nearly a minute ahead of Olney Richland County's Gavin Kirby who was second at 17:20.

"Chris' goal was to come out and take the initial lead and we knew there was competition with some of the Olney runners," Walters said. "(Chris) is at the top of his game. He was at 4:50 for his first mile and I was at the halfway point and he turned and had a conversation with me. That's where he's at right now — a very smart and very comfortable runner. As a freshman, he was a fast runner but now he is smart fast."