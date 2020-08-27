Taylorville's Chris Cherry leads group of boys cross country runners to watch

The elimination of the fall sports state series by the IHSA this week was bad news for all teams, but perhaps none more so than the Monticello boys cross country team.
The Sages won their second Class 1A cross country state title in program history last fall and the likelihood of a repeat was a real possibility. Last year's championship team was led by Luke Sokolowski, who was the H&R Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2019, following an 11th place overall finish and a personal best time of 15:17.
The state tournament also turned out to be a time to shine for nearly all of the Sages runners.
"Six out of our seven runners ran their best times of the year. They did it at the right time," Monticello coach Dave Remmert said following last year's state series. "Luke was a warrior today. He previously had a personal best of 15:40, but cut 24 seconds today. This is after he was injured most of the season. He is a team leader in every way."
The abbreviated season this fall has changed has created change in cross country rosters, including the Sages', but Remmert's teams typically find a way to succeed. Monticello has qualified as a team in 11 state tournaments since the 2005-06 season but for a 2020 season without a state meet, the Sages will look to add to their regional title trophy case instead.
Here are some of the talented local runners to keep an eye on as competition begins:
Taylorville's Cherry building on success
Taylorville's Chris Cherry made a big jump between his appearances in the Class 2A state tournament in his sophomore and junior years. He moved from 25th place (15:18) to 10th place and a time of 15:12 in 2019. The Tornadoes senior will be looking to capture a regional title this season after a 15:00 time at last season's Jacksonville Regional, where he finished second.
ALAH's Hall ready for big finish
In a normal year, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall would be looking for a fourth consecutive trip to Detweiller Park in Peoria for the Class 1A state meet. Hall finished 59th overall as a freshman and improved by nearly 30 seconds as a sophomore to 15:30, good for 21st place overall. As a junior, Hall finished 37th with a time of 15:42, but his personal record of 15:03, recorded at last year's St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, makes him among the most dangerous runners in Illinois.
Fenton leads Mount Zion team
Mount Zion senior Zach Fenton leads a group of four runners — junior Byron Gallardo, junior Harrison Weter and sophomore Sam Atkinson — returning from the Braves' sectional-qualifying squad last season. Fenton finished fifth last season at the Class 2A regional with a time of 17:17, making him a top contender for this year's abbreviated postseason awards.
St. Teresa's freshmen block gains experience
Last season's St. Teresa boys cross country team saw senior Tyler Ohl and a group of five freshmen — Caleb Kernaghan, Cameron Kernaghan, Henry Reising, Luke Hooker and Christian Brilley — advance to the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. With another year of guidance from seven-time H&R Cross Country Coach of the Year Todd Vohland, the now-sophomore group should be in contention for the regional team title.
St. Anthony's Dust a regional threat
Effingham St. Anthony's Brian Dust qualified for his first Class 1A state tournament last season and his personal record time of 15:47, set at the 2019 St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, makes him a contender for the regional title. He's looking to build off his success at the 1A Robinson regional last season where he had a time of 16:06.
