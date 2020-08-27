Taylorville's Chris Cherry leads group of boys cross country runners to watch

The abbreviated season this fall has changed has created change in cross country rosters, including the Sages', but Remmert's teams typically find a way to succeed. Monticello has qualified as a team in 11 state tournaments since the 2005-06 season but for a 2020 season without a state meet, the Sages will look to add to their regional title trophy case instead.

Here are some of the talented local runners to keep an eye on as competition begins:

Taylorville's Cherry building on success

Taylorville's Chris Cherry made a big jump between his appearances in the Class 2A state tournament in his sophomore and junior years. He moved from 25th place (15:18) to 10th place and a time of 15:12 in 2019. The Tornadoes senior will be looking to capture a regional title this season after a 15:00 time at last season's Jacksonville Regional, where he finished second.

ALAH's Hall ready for big finish