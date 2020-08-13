The IHSA cross country season is all about numbers and creativity because of COVID-19

More than ever, the fall sports season in the Illinois High School Association will be about numbers with an infusion of creativity.
Though football, volleyball and boys soccer have been moved to the spring, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving will go on as lower risk sports, according to the IDPH. For cross country, the magic number is 50: The number of participants, coaches, timers and meet officials for a race capacity.
Cross country this fall will look different than it has in year's past. The big invites made up of hundreds of runners that pit the state's top runners from different regions against each other? Not happening in the way that we know them to be. Schools must race within their EMS region or conference and must account for the 50-person race capacities. Say goodbye to the four-decade old Tuscola Classic, at least for this year.
“It’s going to be the most different season I’ve ever been a part of and between running and coaching, I’ve been in Shelbyville for 16 years," Shelbyville cross country coach Chris Mosley said.
Triangular meets will be more popular to fit in with the 50-person limit and restrictions within the EMS region and conference scheduling. An "invite" will look more like seven racers from six or seven teams with the top five runners scoring. Perhaps more meets with "flights, i.e. the No. 1 runners run against each other, No. 2 runners against each other and so on, become more popular.
Last week, the IHSA released sports-specific rules for the fall sports and for cross country, six-feet distance must be maintained at all times while following the race capacity of 50 people. Masked spectators will be allowed as long as they maintain social distancing and follow the IHSA "Return to Play" Phase 4 guidelines, including a 20% capacity. The IHSA says small meets — duals and triangulars — remain the most effective for fewer competitors and social distancing, though multi-team meets are permitted.
"We’ll schedule as high-quality (competition) as we can," Mosley said. "... We’re going to have quality opponents but it’s a lack of depth. We’re not going to be really great fields. It’s going to be more mano a mano."
According to the IHSA, multiple races at a meet — a boys race and a girls race or a flighted race — means that "those participating in the race can only be in the vicinity of the racecourse during their scheduled time specified by the meet manager. Once that time expires, participants must vacate the racecourse area to allow the next scheduled group of participants to compete. Vacating the racecourse area means that student participants have either left the premises or are in a location that is completely removed from the event."
“Everything just comes down to numbers," said Ryan Hornaday, Tuscola's athletic director. "At your invites, you cap it at six teams and seven or eight runners and you’re good. You have a boys race and a girls race and you don’t let the two intermingle."
Groups of 50 must be separated by 30 feet. Social distancing must be followed for starts and if that's not possible, starts must be staggered. Vohland said his runners will wear masks at the start before races begin.
Creativity and numbers: The name of the game in 2020 in response to playing sports during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Cross country coaches are going to need to get creative on how they do things," said Todd Vohland, St. Teresa's cross country coach and athletic director. "Obviously the real big meets are going to have to be canceled or reduced significantly in terms of the numbers of schools are there."
The IHSA also notes that the narrowest point of courses should be six-feet wide, not three-feet wide as the previous rule said. Vohland said other states have also implemented that rule.
“To think you’re going to keep people 6 feet away the entire race is ludicrous," Vohland said. "But at the same time, there’s very little if any contact ever and if you’re around somebody, it’s usually not very long. If you’re talking about races with less than 50 kids, it will really spread out."
Having separate start and finish points that are distanced apart will be key, and Vohland said he's going to have to do some re-working at Hickory Point to make it work. The IHSA rules say to keep competitors socially distanced at the end of the race and use FAT timing systems to avoid congestion. This could mean very wide finish lines, Vohland said.
Hornaday said logistics and parity come into play. One race for the boys and one race for the girls is the best path, save for flighted races. Running one girls race at 10 a.m. and another at noon could yield different weather conditions. That, and the logistics of running several different races, which would be necessary for big invitationals, make for a challenge. These adjustments also mean that trophy and ribbon ceremonies won't happen. Those awards will likely be mailed to schools.
“For us to have the Tuscola Classic, it would probably take 8-10 hours worth of racing," he said. "When you look at the number of competitors we would normally have, to divide that out into separate gatherings of 50, it would be a logistical nightmare. … You’d lose parity."
PHOTOS: Last season's Class 2A sectionals at Hickory Point
Class 2A Sectional 963 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 964 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 965 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 966 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 967 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 968 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 969 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 970 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 971 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 972 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 973 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 974 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 975 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 976 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 977 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 978 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 979 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 980 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 981 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 982 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 983 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 984 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 985 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 986 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 987 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 988 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 989 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 990 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 991 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 992 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 993 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 994 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 995 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 996 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 997 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 998 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 999 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1000 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1001 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1002 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1003 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1004 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1005 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1006 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1007 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1008 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1009 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1010 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1011 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1012 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1013 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1014 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1015 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1016 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1017 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1018 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1019 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1020 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1021 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1022 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1023 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1024 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1025 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1026 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1027 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1028 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1029 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1030 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1031 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1032 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1033 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1034 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1035 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1036 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1037 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1038 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1039 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1040 11.03.19.JPG
Class 2A Sectional 1041 11.03.19.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!