The IHSA cross country season is all about numbers and creativity because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than ever, the fall sports season in the Illinois High School Association will be about numbers with an infusion of creativity.

Though football, volleyball and boys soccer have been moved to the spring, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving will go on as lower risk sports, according to the IDPH. For cross country, the magic number is 50: The number of participants, coaches, timers and meet officials for a race capacity.

Cross country this fall will look different than it has in year's past. The big invites made up of hundreds of runners that pit the state's top runners from different regions against each other? Not happening in the way that we know them to be. Schools must race within their EMS region or conference and must account for the 50-person race capacities. Say goodbye to the four-decade old Tuscola Classic, at least for this year.

“It’s going to be the most different season I’ve ever been a part of and between running and coaching, I’ve been in Shelbyville for 16 years," Shelbyville cross country coach Chris Mosley said.