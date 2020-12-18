Top sport stories of 2020: No. 10, The strange fall sports season

Even so, the 2020 fall season will have an asterisks. The postseason was limited to just regional and sectional competition with no IHSA state tournaments or meets to complete the season. Not all Illinois athletes were able to take part — Decatur Public Schools athletes could not participate at all after extracurricular activities were put on hold when classes were completed remotely. Decatur athletes, including a promising MacArthur cross country team, will have to wait to 2021 to compete again.