Top sport stories of 2020: No. 10, The strange fall sports season

Although moving high school football from the fall sports calendar grabbed the headlines, four COVID low-risk sports — boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving — were able to start their season in August. It was the first high school sports action since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the stoppage of spring sports in March and many Central Illinois athletes took advantage of the opportunity to compete.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood Hammonds cross country runner Layton Hall was regional and sectional champion, while Monticello's Mabry Bruhn was regional champion and built a regular season meet resume that included 10 straight race first-place finishes. Monticello golfer Ashley Long finished seventh at sectionals and Maroa-Forsyth doubles partners Mavis Wang and Serena Tuan, and Rabya Hasnain and Madison Wang found success at the Champaign Central tennis sectional, with Hasnain and Wang advancing to the finals.
Even so, the 2020 fall season will have an asterisks. The postseason was limited to just regional and sectional competition with no IHSA state tournaments or meets to complete the season. Not all Illinois athletes were able to take part — Decatur Public Schools athletes could not participate at all after extracurricular activities were put on hold when classes were completed remotely. Decatur athletes, including a promising MacArthur cross country team, will have to wait to 2021 to compete again.
Without an IHSA state cross country tournament, racing promotions company ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois offered an unsanctioned alternative in the 2020 XC Championships. Athletes had to form running clubs outside of their high school teams and apply to race and high school coaches could not participate in the event.
Hall finished fifth in the Class 1 boys race and the Knights boys team, running as the 4 City Striders, finished second overall as a team. Bruhn, running as a member of the Sages XC Club, finished third in the Class 1 race.
CC Sectional 1 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 2 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 3 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 4 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 5 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 6 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 7 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 8 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 9 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 10 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 11 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 12 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 13 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 14 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 15 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 16 10.31.20.JPG
CC Sectional 17 10.31.20.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!