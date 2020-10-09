Undefeated Monticello cross country runner Mabry Bruhn hopes for some kind of state tournament

MONTICELLO — Of all the years to not have a state meet, 2020 could be the most unfortunate for the Monticello girls cross country team.
The team finished second at the 2019 meet, matching the highest performance in program history, and the Sages returned their top six runners.
Sophomore Mabry Bruhn has hit new heights for the program this season, taking first in every meet, which includes wins at the Olney Invitational, the Saber Corn Invite, Chrisman Cowchip Classic and the Olympia Invite.
“I don't think anyone has really been all that close to (Mabry) this season. I think that there is a little more consistency to her training (this season) and that is one area that she has grown quite a bit in,” Monticello boys and girls cross country coach David Remmert said. “She is able to get deeper into workouts and reach her goal times and her racing has become more consistent. Every invitational she is running around the same time.
“She is an exceptional talent the likes of which we have never really had on this team before.”
Bruhn set a personal best at Olympia with a time of 17:17, which was down 31 seconds from her 13th-place finish time at last season's state championships — significant, even on a different course. Bruhn battled sinus problems throughout last year’s championship series, but after surgery over the winter, she's feeling better than ever.
“Being sick for the championship season was kind of disappointing," Bruhn said. "But I feel a lot better this year so I'm really happy that it was taken care of.”
Since summer, Bruhn has wondered about what was going to happen to the postseason. The IHSA has tacked on regional and then sectional rounds to the season, and Bruhn is hoping that they continue with a final championship round.
“I was so happy when they added sectionals and having one more step in the championship series was really nice to have,” she said. “It adds the hope that maybe they could bring back state and I am holding out hope. It might not be a big sliver of hope, but it is there.”
Remmert is also optimistic that a state tournament could be in the future for his runners. Cross country competitions have been run safely and successfully across Illinois. As the IHSA has been reticent to allow a championship, other companies are moving in to give the runners a state championship experience.
“A for-profit company called Shazam Racing has created a state championship meet for cross country teams. Coaches cannot be involved and it cannot be affiliated with our school personnel and it would be after the sectional meet,” Remmert said.
The event requires athletes to apply and a selection committee led by MileSplit Illinois, a cross country and track website, and ShaZam Racing would invite participants.
“I can't participate in it because of my affiliation with the school but the kids are allowed to do that because technically it is outside of the schedule that the IHSA sets,” Remmert said. “It would be something like the Nike Cross Regionals that is not affiliated with the schools.
“I think that there is interest in it and there are teams signing up for that I know of. In the absence of a state meet, I think that interest will continue to grow.”
Bruhn is familiar with the event and likes the idea.
“I have seen it on social media and I think it is definitely a cool idea the way they have talked about it,” she said. “It sounds like it could be a pretty safe experience for runners, so I think it is a good idea.”
Bruhn and her teammates — Rachel Koon, Estella Miller, Grace Talbert — can all post times around 18:30 and faster, making the Sages the top-ranked girls team in Class 1A, according to MileSplit Illinois, one spot ahead of Illini Prairie Conference rival Tolono Unity.
“We've never really had a team like this before and it is really fun to watch. We are running really well, too,” Remmert said.
As an elite runner, Bruhn said she appreciates having a team full of strong runners that will be there with her however the cross country playoffs end up playing out.
“If I can go undefeated this year it would be super cool, especially on the girls side because we have never had a state girls championship so I think that would be pretty cool if we did end up doing that,” she said. “I think that it is great that everyone is improving and getting their times down and we are really close and I really think it is like a family and that helps us all out when it comes to racing.”
