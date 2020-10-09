Undefeated Monticello cross country runner Mabry Bruhn hopes for some kind of state tournament

“She is an exceptional talent the likes of which we have never really had on this team before.”

Bruhn set a personal best at Olympia with a time of 17:17, which was down 31 seconds from her 13th-place finish time at last season's state championships — significant, even on a different course. Bruhn battled sinus problems throughout last year’s championship series, but after surgery over the winter, she's feeling better than ever.

“Being sick for the championship season was kind of disappointing," Bruhn said. "But I feel a lot better this year so I'm really happy that it was taken care of.”

Since summer, Bruhn has wondered about what was going to happen to the postseason. The IHSA has tacked on regional and then sectional rounds to the season, and Bruhn is hoping that they continue with a final championship round.

“I was so happy when they added sectionals and having one more step in the championship series was really nice to have,” she said. “It adds the hope that maybe they could bring back state and I am holding out hope. It might not be a big sliver of hope, but it is there.”