Watch now: A year after missing their season, Eisenhower and MacArthur cross country ready for posteason

DECATUR -- Nothing was going to stop the competitive spirit of the Eisenhower and MacArthur cross country teams.

Last fall, when boys and girls cross country teams across Illinois were allowed to run again in high school competition, the Eisenhower and MacArthur boys teams were still sidelined.

Decatur Public Schools (DPS) decided that while in remote learning, no extracurricular activities would take place, effectively ending the cross country season before it began.

The two teams are coached together by head coach Angelo Rinchiuso, who has formerly served as Eisenhower's athletic director and has coached at Millikin University and Quincy High School. Rinchiuso wasn't going to give up on his runners and formed an unofficial club — the Staley Striders — who would travel to cross country meet locations and run the course after the official race had been run.

Recommended for you…

"I would call the (hosting) coach and ask when there were running and if they could leave the flags up and we would run against ourselves. They let us and they really couldn't understand why were weren't able to run," Rinchiuso said.

The team went to meets at Clinton, Monticello, Mount Zion and Springfield Lanphier. Rinchiuso said he was upfront with parents that funding would be limited for the club.

"DPS wouldn't allow me to do use booster club money and I wasn't receiving a salary for coaching," he said. "We just worked to together for the benefit of the kids. I think the parents enjoyed it."

A year later, the team will finally get to compete in the postseason at the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Saturday. Leading the Eisenhower team is junior Cale Smith, who recently earned Central State 8 All-Conference honors. Smith, along with his Panthers teammate sophomore Joey McGinn, have shown great improvement and have dropped times all season.

"Cale definitely has talent and natural ability. He has strength and this season I've changed his workouts to get him working on longer distance. Joey has really come along and he grew about four inches this summer," Rinchiuso said. "I put both of them on the roads together and Joey's times have come down 35 seconds and Cale's have come down 50 seconds. They are able to stay right on pace for their workouts and they both look very good and have a shot this week."

At the regional level, Class 1A meets advance the top seven placings teams and the first five runners who are not members of the advancing teams. In Class 2A, in which Eisenhower and MacArthur will compete, the first six placing teams advance to sectionals, along with the first five runners who are not on advancing team.

Smith's interest in running started in elementary school and he's recently started taking up wrestling to improve his strength and have some fun.

"I was in fourth grade when I started getting into it. I think my stamina has really improved. I can run six miles a lot faster than I could before. I don't think I could have run six miles back then," Smith said.

Smith's goal for the season was cracking the 16-minute mark and making it to the state tournament. He nearly reached it, hitting 16 minutes exactly in a second-place finish at the Decatur Cross Country Invitational in September at Hickory Point Golf Club.

Following this Saturday's regional, the Class 2A sectional is back at Hickory Point on Oct. 30. If Smith advances, he would be the first DPS runner to do so since MacArthur's Lincoln VanMeter reached state as in individual in 2014.

"We have had some really tough workouts the past five days," Rinchiuso said. Every kid has been breaking their times and they are the best that they have been all season. Is it as good as everybody else, that is the question."

Also running at the 2A Jacksonville regional is Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig who leads the field with the quickest time posted this season of 15:30. Mount Zion's Julian Baker (15:37), Taylorville's Own Morgan (15:50) and Maroa-Forsyth's Brock Richards (16:21) are top local runners. On the girls side, Heitzig's sister Becca Heitzig, also from Lincoln, is the top qualifying runner with a time of 17:49. Mount Zion's Ashleigh Anderson (18:34) and Hailey Betzer (18:37) are top local runners.

Rinchiuso, 72, has been coaching cross country for 48 years. This season, he is coaching his granddaughter Lilly Rinchiuso, who is a freshman at MacArthur.

"She is working hard and it is fun to have her around. When it is at practice it is 'Coach' and when we are at home it is 'Grandpa,'" Rinchiuso said. "My other granddaughter is in sixth grade and she said she wanted to run for me, too. I said, 'If I'm still around.' I'm in good health and I run with the kids every day. I'm not sure when I'm going to quit. Cross country jobs are hard to get because we coaches never retire."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.