Watch now: ALAH boys cross country wins second consecutive sectional crown

DECATUR — The conditions at Hickory Point Golf Club weren't ideal on Saturday as puddles littered the course following heavy rains on Friday but it didn't stop the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys cross country team from winning its second consecutive Class 1A sectional cross country title.

ALAH junior Logan Beckmier used a last-second burst of speed to finish second overall and push the Knights to the team crown with a score of 75, ahead of St. Joseph-Ogden (87) and Monticello (144). Also advancing to state as a team were St. Teresa, (152), Newton (160) and Shelbyville (200).

"I didn't think I had anything left for the end and so I was sort of surprised I was able to do that," Beckmier said. "I was trying to tuck in behind (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Eli Mojonnier) the entire time and he did a great job today. (Flora's Isaac Stanford) did a great job pacing with us, too."

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James pulled way ahead of the pack to win the sectional by 52 seconds with a time of 15:24. Beckmier (16:16.58) nudged just ahead of Stanford (16:16.85) and Mojonnier (16:16.94) by tenths of a second.

"With Ryder running, it was a race for second today," Beckmier said. "The course was not ideal and it made it 100 times harder. I think we added about a minute to our time today. My time was not the best time but considering the mud here, it wasn't bad. I feel good about my performance today and I'm super happy with it."

ALAH's Jacob Adcock finished seventh (16:40) and his brother Lyle Adcock was 11th (16:50). Jace Green was 16th (16:57) and Jacob Duzan rounded out the scoring (17:42) for the Knights.

In Class 1A, to advance from sectionals to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria next Saturday, teams needed to finish in the top six places. The top 10 individual runners not on the advancing teams also move forward. In 2A, seven teams advance and then first 10 runners not on those teams.

The Knights raced at Detweiller Park earlier in the season and Beckmier is eager for his first state experience.

"This week, we are just going to try to get us dialed in and get us perfect for that state meet," he said. "I love that course. It is flat and fast and everyone that goes there is always so good and competitive."

Powering the St. Teresa boys team to state was Caleb Kernaghan, who was ninth (16:48), and Martin Velcheck, who finished 12th (16:52). Monticello's Ed Mitchell was fifth overall with a time of 16:36.

"I felt really good today and we started out very quick but we dialed it back that second mile and Martin and I worked together. We picked it up and started cruising and, overall, I'm feeling pretty good about this," Kernaghan said. "We weren't worried about the time and so we were focused on our pace. We did the best we could under today's conditions."

Advancing as individuals to state were Tuscola's Josiah Hortin (16:50), Bement's Dylan Howell (16:55), Tuscola 's Jackson Barrett (17:03) and Effingham St. Anthony's Griffen Elder (17:07).

Monticello advances

On the girls side of the Class 1A sectional, the Monticello girls finished third as a team (108), behind Tolono Unity (57) and St. Joseph-Ogden (90) to advance to the state tournament next Saturday.

Urbana University's Kate Ahmari won the meet with a time of 18:05, followed by Savanna Franzen from St. Joseph-Ogden. Monticello's Mabry Bruhn finished third with a time of 18:42 and her teammate Rachel Koon finished sixth at 19:11.

Individuals advancing to state included Shelbyville's Anna Tynan (20:21) and Brook Schutt (20:29), and Clinton's Lexi Lord (20:27), Clare Holland (20:30) and MaKayla Koeppel (20:31).

Eisenhower's Smith qualifies for state

In the Class 2A boys sectional, also held at Hickory Point, Eisenhower's Cale Smith (16:55) became the first Decatur Public Schools runner to advance to state since MacArthur's Lincoln VanMeter in 2014.

"It was really muddy and pretty bad out there and it slowed me down quite a bit. I was feeling pretty good before the race and I felt like I could make it to state," Smith said. "I was really trying to stay up with Julien (Baker) from Mount Zion and he was pushing me. I'm glad that I was able to make it."

Carbondale's Alex Partlow cracked the 15:00 mark to win with a time of 14:57. Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig was second with a time of 15:59.

In the team competition, Mahomet-Seymour won with a score of 61, followed by Springfield High. Mount Zion finished in fifth place as a team to also advance to state. Julien Baker led the Braves with an eighth-place finish (16:27), followed by Daniel Grauer (17:07) and Lyncoln Koester (17:17).

Advancing as individuals included Mattoon's Brock Davee, who finished seventh overall (16:22), and Taylorville's Owen Morgan (16:51).

Mount Zion advances as a team

Lincoln's Becca Heitzig ran away from the competition with a sectional-winning time of 18:12 in the Class 2A girls sectional. Mount Zion runner Sofia Munoz finished sixth (19:33), pushing the Braves to a third-place finish as a team to advance to state for the fourth consecutive season. Chatham Glenwood posted the top team score of 54, followed by Mascoutah at 116.

"Sofia has really stepped it up today. Over the last three races, she has been running up front for us and gaining confidence," Mount Zion girls head coach Kelly Fox said. "The team ran the best they could in these conditions and I'm pleased with their effort. We had some runner not run their best today but thank goodness we are deep enough and other girls stepped up. That is what a team is all about."

Finishing behind Munoz for the Braves was Ashleigh Anderson (20:23), Ellie Fritzsche (20:34), Hailey Betzer (20:35) and Camille Mavis (20:45).

Effingham's Jessica Larsen advanced to state as an individual with a time of 19:53.

