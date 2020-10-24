 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: ALAH'S Layton Hall, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn are champions at 1A St. Teresa cross country regional
0 comments
alert top story
CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS

Watch now: ALAH'S Layton Hall, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn are champions at 1A St. Teresa cross country regional

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — As Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn followed his No. 1 racer Layton Hall along the course at the Class 1A St. Teresa Regional at Hickory Point Golf Club on Saturday, it was clear to him at Hall had the toughness to repeat as regional champion. 

"Last year's championship was pretty easy for him but we knew we were in deeper water (Saturday)," Dorjahn said. "The top runners went out hard with them and (ALAH's No. 2 runner) Logan Beckmier stayed in that front pack for the first mile and a half and Layton just kept pounding and pounding and pulled away and broke those other guys' will. It was a great race from Layton and overall the whole team ran great. I'm very excited for Layton."

Hall_Layton 1 10.24.20.JPG

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross country runner Layton Hall (25) leads the pack on Saturday during Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Hall won his second-straight regional championship with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds and the Knights won their second boys cross country regional in program history. ALAH finished with 44 points, ahead of St. Joseph-Ogden (50) and Monticello (66). 

"Repeating as regional champion was very vital today and it definitely is a big confidence booster for me going into next week, which is right back here (at Hickory Point)," Hall said. "It helps our team and that one point can be the difference in winning a team title or not. There wasn't as much pressure on me as there was for the middle guys in our pack but it's still crucial."

Beckmier finished in sixth place (16:01) followed by Lyle Adcock (16:14), Jace Green (16:38) and Jacob Adcock (16:40). To accommodate social distancing, the boys and girls races were each split into three flights that started fifteen minutes apart. 

"What a horse race it was today and with those top three (team) finishers it was like splitting hairs," Dorjahn said. "(Our runners) ran their race of the year. Jace Green went out and ran his first mile at 4:45 and to put that in perspective Layton was around 5:00 and Logan was 5:05. Jace led the majority of that (flight) race and ran it the way he needed to. It was his best race of the season."

Temperatures were in the high-30s at the beginning of the race and the wind affected Hall, whose goal was to crack the 15:00 mark. 

"It was great running weather and if we knocked off the wind I think I could I probably cut off 30 seconds, probably. It was a big factor today," Hall said. "I lost the pack fairly quickly and about halfway through the race so I had to work by myself. I'm pretty pleased with today but I didn't run the greatest race. I was able to pull the win today and that's really all that matters."

Grambart_Jackson 2 10.24.20.JPG

Monticello's Jackson Grambart (125) and Josh Baysore (121) on Saturday during Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Finishing seven seconds behind Hall was Monticello's Jackson Grambart (15:40) and teammate Josh Baysore was third with a time of 15:42. 

"Jackson had a really good race today and broke his (personal record) and Josh was right behind him," Monticello boy and girls cross country coach David Remmert said. "Everytime Josh is racing, he is getting a little bit faster and the same is true with Ed MItchell (seventh place at 16:10) and (Ed) ran his season-best; every weekend seems like he is taking a few more seconds off. I really like what I'm seeing out of those three especially."

Along with ALAH, St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello, teams from Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin also advanced to next Saturday's St. Teresa Sectional which will also be held at Hickory Point. Advancing to next week's sectionals as individual runners were Tuscola's Josiah Horton (16:38), Cerro Gordo's Dylan Howell (16:55) and St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan (17:02). 

Hall is confident of continuing his success at his final IHSA race in his high school career. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Some of the other guys who are coming from other regionals haven't touched this course before and I've been on it twice already this year so that definitely helps a lot," he said. "I think this was the toughest regional in the state and overall I think I handled the competition very well today."

Monticello's Bruhn remains undefeated 

Bruhn_Mabry 1 10.24.20.JPG

Monticello's Mabry Bruhn (114) leads on Saturday during Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Monticello's Mabry Bruhn added a regional championship at 1A St. Teresa Regional on Saturday to her impressive 2020 racing resume which includes 10 meet championships and an undefeated record.

Bruhn  finished first with a time of 18:07 but she wasn't entirely happy with her performance. 

"I didn't really run a great time and I don't really know what it was, it just felt off today," she said. "I think the cold affects me more than it does a lot of other people, just strictly because I get cold really easily. I think next time I'll probably wear a long sleeve shirt (at sectionals.) I could feel a little bit and then I just really didn't feel great altogether."

It was a busy day for Bruhn, who shortly after winning the regional title was off to join the Monticello swim team at the Class 1A sectional meet. She finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke and third in the 100-meter freestyle. 

"(Mabry) did her cool down and then she was off to a swim meet. She is a two-sport athlete in the fall and we share her time little with swimming but it works out really well," Remmert said. 

Bruhn was pushed by second-place finisher Kate Ahmari from Urbana University. 

"Typically I don't usually worry about the people behind me and I kind of just go out there and race, so since I didn't really feel the greatest today (the other runners) were a lot more on my mind than they normally are," Bruhn said. 

Grace Talbert 10.24.20.JPG

Monticello's Grace Talbert on Saturday during Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Monticello senior Grace Talbert (18:56) and sophomore Estella Miller (19:02) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. In the team competition, the Sages finished second with 51 points, behind regional champion Tolono Unity's 40 points.

Also advancing as a team were Urbana University, St. Joseph-Ogden and Champaign St. Thomas More. Individually, St. Teresa's Ellie Stahr (20:28) will compete at next week's sectionals. 

PHOTOS: Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington boys soccer team social distancing workouts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News