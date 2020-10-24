Watch now: ALAH'S Layton Hall, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn are champions at 1A St. Teresa cross country regional

"What a horse race it was today and with those top three (team) finishers it was like splitting hairs," Dorjahn said. "(Our runners) ran their race of the year. Jace Green went out and ran his first mile at 4:45 and to put that in perspective Layton was around 5:00 and Logan was 5:05. Jace led the majority of that (flight) race and ran it the way he needed to. It was his best race of the season."

Temperatures were in the high-30s at the beginning of the race and the wind affected Hall, whose goal was to crack the 15:00 mark.

"It was great running weather and if we knocked off the wind I think I could I probably cut off 30 seconds, probably. It was a big factor today," Hall said. "I lost the pack fairly quickly and about halfway through the race so I had to work by myself. I'm pretty pleased with today but I didn't run the greatest race. I was able to pull the win today and that's really all that matters."

Finishing seven seconds behind Hall was Monticello's Jackson Grambart (15:40) and teammate Josh Baysore was third with a time of 15:42.