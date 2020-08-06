Watch now: Decatur cross country runners struggle with DPS decision to halt fall season

DECATUR — For MacArthur cross country runner James Comage, recent news has felt like a one-two punch.
Comage, who also runs track for the Generals, lost his spring season to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent announcement that Decatur Public Schools have halted participation in fall sports until in-person instruction returns is a second blow he hoped could be avoided for his senior year.
"You work all summer and then work hard at practice and then it just goes away like that," Comage said. "It was definitely rough dealing with that but I took it as there is now more time for me to prepare for my senior (track) year.
"It was my last season so I really wanted to go all out and try to get as good as I could. I was doing five or six miles every other day and then the other days I was doing speed and endurance workouts and every day I try to go to the gym to lift weights."
MacArthur cross country coach Angelo Rinchiuso has coached the Generals for 12 seasons and this year he added the title of Eisenhower cross country coach as well. It's not the standard setup, and it takes some extra steps for everything to stay legal with the IHSA.
"The IHSA said I could coach both but I can't coach them together at the same time. I will have an assistant and they will start MacArthur and I will pick up the Eisenhower kids on our school bus and then I will start their practice," Rinchiuso said.
In Rinchiuso's 46 years of coaching, he said he has never experienced a situation that coaches are facing currently, with information changing so quickly that it can be a struggle to keep everything straight.
Rinchiuso said, on Wednesday, he was told by the IHSA that if Decatur schools are back in the building when the second quarter begins (the first quarter ends Friday, Oct. 9), their students could have a cross country season. Regionals for cross country will be Oct. 24. State will be held Nov. 7. Girls tennis would also be able to have a short regular season and postseason (sectionals are Oct. 17), but golf regionals will have already been held (Oct. 6 for boys and Oct. 7 for girls).
Even for the sports that are able to compete, actually having any competition before the postseason will be difficult.
"If the kids go back into the building, we could have a two-and-a-half to three-week season," Rinchiuso said. "Now the problem would be that I don't have any meets. We would have to find someone in the region that the Governor gave us and I would have to write those coaches to see if they have meets and if our district will allow us to ride a bus to those meets. Or we could possibly host a meet.
"I would like to host the regional, but we aren't too sure what that means. I would gladly host it at Hickory Point if we can get that but everything is up in the air."
Rinchiuso said he has sympathy for all the Decatur fall athletes affected by the decision, but understands the difficulty of the choice the school board had to make.
"It is hard not getting to run while other schools can," he said. "The next time they could get to have competition is in May when track starts. That is a year and a couple months without competition. I feel that they are getting screwed more than the seniors last year. I feel sorry for our tennis and golf people, too. They are in the same boat we are.
"It is a tough thing what the school board had to do. I back the school board even if I feel like it is right or wrong, I still back them. You can't make everyone happy in a situation like this."
Comage, along with seniors Steed Welford and Jonah Tolbert, were looking forward to the season and helping mold a large group of freshmen runners.
"I am disappointed (about the fall) because this was my last year and I was excited to work with new talent with our freshmen," Welford said. "I've been running with Jonah since freshman year and he has always been a great teammate. He's gotten better and better over the years. James learned quick (after joining the team as a junior) and he got a lot better extremely quickly.
"I worked pretty hard during quarantine and put a lot of work in the summer and I was ready to see what I could do during the cross country season. The only thing I can train and do now is try to get ready for the next level."
Both Comage and Tolbert hope to run at the collegiate level, a process that has been hampered by no track meets to send prospective coaches times from the spring and now no cross country times in the fall.
"(My training) is not going to change. I am trying to go to college for track and cross country so I'm still working," Comage said. "Colleges would typically reach out during a meet and now I try to email a coach first and try to get that connection first and then I show them my times.
Welford may try some unusual tactics to get some race times.
"I might have to time myself to get something to send to coaches. I reach out to coaches and send my times but it is a little tough to get their attention," he said.
Eisenhower junior Victor Hernandez typically competes in cross country and soccer simultaneously in the fall, and also runs track.
"It has been frustrating to not be able to run in my junior year and also missing my sophomore track season," Hernandez said. "Soccer has been postponed and I don't know if we will be able to have a season."
The IHSA moved boys soccer to the spring when they announced their modified schedule for the 2020-21 school year and Hernandez hopes that he will be able to salvage some of his athletic season.
"I felt like something was going to happen but I was hoping to be able to run this year. I thought for sure we were going to have a season because and I'm still excited that soccer is still available and I hope track will still be able to go in the spring," he said.
Just as he did when the pandemic started, Rinchiuso has begun sending out workouts that his runners can do on their own in hopes of a limited cross country season. It's a dream that Comage hopes will come true.
"I just wish and hope that we have a season. For a lot of my friends, sports is our life outside of school," Comage said. "We are all trying to go to college and try to make something out of ourselves. I hope they give us some kind of season for all the kids that are working hard out there."
