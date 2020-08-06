Watch now: Decatur cross country runners struggle with DPS decision to halt fall season

"I would like to host the regional, but we aren't too sure what that means. I would gladly host it at Hickory Point if we can get that but everything is up in the air."

Rinchiuso said he has sympathy for all the Decatur fall athletes affected by the decision, but understands the difficulty of the choice the school board had to make.

"It is hard not getting to run while other schools can," he said. "The next time they could get to have competition is in May when track starts. That is a year and a couple months without competition. I feel that they are getting screwed more than the seniors last year. I feel sorry for our tennis and golf people, too. They are in the same boat we are.

"It is a tough thing what the school board had to do. I back the school board even if I feel like it is right or wrong, I still back them. You can't make everyone happy in a situation like this."

Comage, along with seniors Steed Welford and Jonah Tolbert, were looking forward to the season and helping mold a large group of freshmen runners.