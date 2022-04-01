Watch now: Five things to know about the H&R's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year Lincoln's Becca Heitzig

Heitzig was mainly focused playing libero, recording 516 digs last season on the Railsplitters volleyball team. She would make it to cross country practice and compete at meets as much as she could handle in her busy schedule.
Often there were two practices a day, and if a meet was close enough to Lincoln, Heitzig would run it and then hit the volleyball court for a game that same evening.
"It was a struggle but I was able to do it somehow," said Heitzig, the H&R Area Cross Country Runner of the Year. "It was kind of crazy because I would go to volleyball and do practice after. My coaches were very flexible and asking when I could do this and that.
"I would try to get a couple of workouts a week and run on my own to get mileage in. I didn't get to run with the cross country team as much as I would have liked to because volleyball was my primary sport. It was very interesting with how it worked out and I had a lot of people helping me figure things out."
The challenging season didn't slow down Heitzig's performance. She won eight cross country meets, including Class 2A regional and sectional championships. At the 2A state meet, the sophomore because an all-state runner, finishing 12th with a personal-best time of 17:43.
"If you put that into perspective, it is even more incredible because she wasn't able to commit to all the practice time that we had," Lincoln cross country coach Andrew Hite said. "Overall, Becca is amazing. She has a great attitude and is funny. She likes to have a good time but she also puts the work in."
State experience
Although she had an all-state state meet, Heitzig was disappointed by her performance at state. She felt the busy season finally took its toll.
"I was able to get through the season, but towards the end it fell apart. Mentally, I was not as confident because I just wasn't training as much as I normally would be. Physically, I wasn't there as much as I would have liked to be," Heitzig said. "State was definitely my hardest race. I went out really fast and I didn't have as much at the end as I wish I would have had.
"It is motivating me to train harder because I do not want to feel that way again. That is my motivation for track season this year. To me, that was not what I wanted my performance to be."
At the Illinois Top Times Championship last weekend, Heitzig won the 3,200 meters competition and she will give each of the distance events a shot during the outdoor track season.
"Track is going very well. I am fully training for track so we are on it and on the hard workouts. We are doing some strength training and I am ready to attack track season," Heitzig said. "Throughout the season, I will do all of the long distance events and we will see where I am at for state and which ones I will focus on."
'Biggest motivator'
Heitzig's brother Brenden Heitzig is an accomplished cross country runner in this own right, winning a regional title and finishing 18th in the 2A boys state meet with a personal best time of 15:15 last fall. The siblings push each other to be the best they can be.
"He is always my biggest motivator and competition," Becca Heitzig said. "He is always going out and doing extra work. He's always wanting to do more and it motivates me to push myself to do more in different ways."
Challenging yourself
When Heitzig hits the course at meets, she is rarely challenged by other runners around Central Illinois. She instead has to battle herself to improve her performance.
"It is a race against myself and the clock and trying to get a certain time. Maybe going through the two-mile at a faster time and testing yourself," she said. "Sometimes the smaller meets, you can use as workouts but with each meet I had, I was trying to improve and see what I could do
As Heitzig prepares for her junior and senior cross country seasons, Division I schools will inevitably begin reaching out, and although she participates in a host of sports, running is her future.
"I think I will definitely be running in college. I think it will have my best opportunities. Personality-wise, I think I fit in with runners and I think that is where I'm going to be in college," she said. "I'm hoping for my times to continue to fall and I hope that my next season is better. I'm doing everything I can to improve. I'm hoping to get to 17:30 and below that. Into the 16:00s would be awesome. I don't want to be stuck in one place."
