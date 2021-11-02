Watch now: Monticello cross country runner Mabry Bruhn used to fighting breathing challenges

MONTICELLO — As a cross country runner, breathing is essential.

For Monticello's three-time state qualifying runner Mabry Bruhn, the simple act of taking a breath is a challenge she has battled most of her life. But Bruhn didn't realize it was a struggle to breathe until two years ago.

As a freshman in 2019, Bruhn won the Illinois Prairie Conference championship and finished 13th at the Class 1A state meet with a time of 17:47. Throughout that successful year, Bruhn had a deviated septum in which the wall between the nasal passages is displaced to one side. After her freshman season, Bruhn had a surgery to improve it.

"It was hard to breath and I never realized it. That was how I had always breathed so I didn't really know the difference," Bruhn said. "In the surgery, they broke my nose and reset it so that my septum would be straight. After the surgery, I could magically breath and I thought, 'This is crazy.'"

The following season, Bruhn was among the best runners in Illinois, winning 10 individual meets and a regional title. The 2020 season finished without an official IHSA state meet, and Bruhn competed in the ShaZam XC Club Championships at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, where she was third overall with a time of 18:32.

Throughout all this success, Bruhn has also battled severe allergies — not ideal when running three miles through the Illinois countryside.

"I'm allergic to tree pollen, grass pollen, mold, dust, ragweed and numerous other nature-related things," Bruhn said. "I get allergy shots every other week. My allergies make it harder for me to breath and that affects my running. Breathing is kind of important."

As her junior season progressed, Bruhn was again having trouble finding her breath during practice, leading to another challenging diagnosis for her.

"We found out about two weeks ago that I have exercise-induced asthma brought on by my allergies. That is something I have had to learn to adapt to over the season," Bruhn said. "I have an inhaler that I use before I run and it sets my lungs and gets me ready to go. It was a struggle for me to get through some workouts and so I have noticed that the inhaler really helps."

Bruhn's septum surgery has also moved back towards its original placement, further limiting her breathing.

"I worked for a little bit but a deviated septum has a tendency after they are straightened to go back to the way they were," she said. "That is what mine has done. It has gone back so it is harder to breath now, but it was better than it was."

Despite the challenges, Bruhn was regional champion again, and at last Saturday's 1A St. Teresa sectional, she finished third overall with a time of 18:42. That time was slowed down drastically due to wet and soggy conditions, including standing water in some portions of the course.

"It was not fun at all. It was so sloppy that when you stepped you couldn't get your footing because you sink in," Bruhn said. "My strategy was to go out a little slower than I normally do so that I had some left at the end. It worked for a little bit but then the mud and the conditions got the best of me. I didn't run a great race. I'm not super happy with how my race ended but there is still next week."

The Sages as a team moved forward to state as well. Senior Rachel Koon finished sixth with a time of 19:11 and freshman Sylvia Miller ran a time of 19:38, good for 14th overall. Sophomore Joe Walker (21:23) and Kyara Welter (21:31) rounded out the scoring for the Sages.

"We were all super excited before the race and we just wanted to do well. I don't think many of us felt super great or ran super great (on Saturday). I think we were just hoping that we would qualify as a team," Bruhn said. "I'm really excited that we are able to have a normal state this year. Last year's ShaZam state was fun but I am glad that we are going to be back at Detweiller because the atmosphere there is crazy awesome."

Although running can be tough, Bruhn intends to continue on in college and will focus in on making a decision following the season. As she has found answers for her medical challenges, Bruhn wants to make the most of the season, no matter the results.

"I can't really blame much on it," Bruhn said. "There isn't one thing that has affected (my times this season) and I have learned to adapt my standards for myself. I have had to change the way I look at things with how fast I am now."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

