Watch now: Monticello's Mabry Bruhn is the H&R Girls Cross County Runner of the Year

MONTICELLO — In a 2020 season that saw Monticello cross country runner Mabry Bruhn win 10 first-place medals, including a regional championship, one race stood out.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited race sizes and some of the bigger invitationals were canceled all together. The schedule changes gave Monticello an exciting opportunity to hold its own meet — the Sages XC Invitational — and Bruhn zeroed in on setting her home course's fastest time.
"We typically never have an invitational, and so being a unique year that it was, we decided to have one, and (Mabry) told me leading into that that she wanted to set our course record," Monticello cross country coach Dave Remmert said. "By any stretch, (the course at William F. Lodge Park) is not a very fast course, with a lot of twists and turns, and it's on trails. You have to really slow down when you're back in the woods, and I really didn't have any idea what she would do, but I knew with the times she was having that she was probably going to break our course record."
Bruhn, the 2020 H&R Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, broke the course record of 17:55 set by Mount Zion's McKayla Harder at the 2012 Class 1A regional by more than 20 seconds, with a first-place time of 17:33.
"That course record, I remember (Coach Remmert) said had stood for long time, and so I was just really excited and I really wanted to break that record, and I thought it'd be really cool since it's our home course and I wanted to hold the record," Bruhn said. "I went out and ran hard and and I got the record."
An all-state runner as a freshman, Bruhn took her performance to an even higher level this season.
"I'm really happy with the way that everything turned out and I think it was definitely an experience with all the things going on due to the pandemic," she said. "I'm really proud of myself and my team for the way we really persevered through it all. I'm really happy with how everything turned out for us."
Along with running, Bruhn also swims for the Sages each fall and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard freestyle at the Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional.
"They go hand-in-hand with cardio and aerobics," Bruhn said. "My swimming helps with my aerobic, and my running helps my swimming with my strength, and since they all work together, I think it is really nice that I can be training for both of them at the same time and get the benefits from both."
Bruhn won every race she entered until the Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional, when she finished second just behind Kate Ahmari from Urbana University. Bruhn collapsed at the finish line and needed to be helped from the course.
"I did pass out, but as hard as I work at workouts throughout the season, it just wasn't a great race," Bruhn said. "As much as we plan and prepare for the races, every race isn't a (personal record) race."
The sectional race had Bruhn considering not competing in the alternative state championship meet hosted by ShaZam Racing the following week, but Remmert said he felt it was important for her to run.
"When (Mabry) left that sectional meet, she said that she never felt worse than at the end of that run, and one of the reasons (I thought she should run at the ShaZam state meet) was to get over this poor sectional performance that she had," Remmert said. "It was important that she not really end her season on a fluke performance. To finish the season on a note like that, it kind of would affect her confidence."
Through the playoffs, Monticello had moved to remote learning, which threw off Bruhn's training schedule as well as her classroom routine.
"That week I was a little bit stressed, to say the least, and I think it sort of clouded my judgment for the alternate state meet," Bruhn said. "I was just worried and stressed out about school and running, and so I was a little on the fence about wanting to do it.
"In the end, I trained all week and I decided to do it. I was really glad I decided to because I ran a good race. I placed well and there was a lot of really good competition there. All the girls were amazing and I'm really glad that I ended up doing it."
Bruhn finished third at the meet held at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe on a course that challenged her.
"It was a nice way to get some closure for the season," she said. "It was a hard course, to say the least. There were hills and there were sand and it was a little rough but I'm really glad that I did it.
"It was a really awesome atmosphere. Coach Remmert compared it to a collegiate race with the atmosphere, and there are people everywhere cheering us on. It was awesome."
Bruhn's comeback from sectionals was important as she continues to mature as a runner for her junior and senior cross country seasons.
"I think (Mabry) did very, very well at that meet and I was very proud of her for bouncing back the way she did," Remmert said. "Going into it trying to change your mindset and embracing the challenge in front of her, that's one thing that that she needs to transition into, and embracing these big meets.
"At the end of the meet, I think she was pretty happy she competed very well and she really gave the girls in front of her a run for their money."
