Watch now: Monticello's Mabry Bruhn is the H&R Girls Cross County Runner of the Year

"That week I was a little bit stressed, to say the least, and I think it sort of clouded my judgment for the alternate state meet," Bruhn said. "I was just worried and stressed out about school and running, and so I was a little on the fence about wanting to do it.

"In the end, I trained all week and I decided to do it. I was really glad I decided to because I ran a good race. I placed well and there was a lot of really good competition there. All the girls were amazing and I'm really glad that I ended up doing it."

Bruhn finished third at the meet held at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe on a course that challenged her.

"It was a nice way to get some closure for the season," she said. "It was a hard course, to say the least. There were hills and there were sand and it was a little rough but I'm really glad that I did it.

"It was a really awesome atmosphere. Coach Remmert compared it to a collegiate race with the atmosphere, and there are people everywhere cheering us on. It was awesome."

Bruhn's comeback from sectionals was important as she continues to mature as a runner for her junior and senior cross country seasons.