Watch now: Mount Zion runners Lilly and Lucy Griffith are happy to have their senior cross country season

MOUNT ZION — Before the start of the cross country meet at Fort Daniel Conservation Area hosted by Mount Zion High School on Friday, Braves girls cross country coach Kelly Fox asked the runners to raise their hand if this was their first race of the year.
Each team raised their hands and Fox thanked the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) for giving the runners a chance to compete, albeit with staggered starts, limited spectators and social distance requirements.
The athletes, many of whom had lost their spring track seasons to cancellation from the COVID pandemic, replied with a cheer.
"I know in the beginning the IHSA was being cautious but if every team does their part and follows the proper procedures laid out by the Illinois Department of Public Health, I think we can make this happen. Social distancing can happen in running and these girls worked all summer for today and I'm so thankful that the IHSA let that happen," Fox said following the meet.
Two runners thankful that the cross country season is underway are Mount Zion seniors Lucy and Lilly Griffith. The twin sisters were concerned their season was going to be lost.
"I've been running since sixth grade and so I just really want to have a strong last season and not let COVID stop us from doing the best we can as a team," Lucy Griffith said. "We have been training really hard and we all deserve this season."
The Braves typically do some of their training on the track surrounding the football field at Mount Zion High School and the IHSA decision to move football to the spring has created an unusual feel around practice.
"We usually train with the football team and they are not there anymore and that is really sad," Lilly Griffith said. "I'm grateful that everyone gets to run and cross country is my main sport so I just really want to finish the season out strong. I'm so grateful to be able to run at all."
For those not competing, it could be difficult to comprehend how significant the IHSA's decision on fall sports was for the team.
"I was super worried that we weren't going to be able to run," Lucy said. "There were several team meetings were everyone was teary-eyed and especially on the announcement day on if we were going to have a season or not. Everyone was crying because we were going to be able to have the season."
Even before the season got the green light, the Braves were training like it was a regular season.
"Coach Fox made us all have a lot of hope and she was super positive that we were going to have a season," Lucy said. "She reassured us that we were training for a reason and she made us as positive as we could be."
Friday's race was about returning to competition after a long period away and getting used to the new COVID-related race procedures.
"I wanted to feel confident in myself running today and cheer my teammates on," Lucy said. "It's the first race and there was a little less pressure than usual. I think everyone is going to get better through the season.
"The staggered part was sort of confusing in that you didn't know right away where you ranked against everyone and we are known for running together in a pack and so that was a big change that we weren't all together."
In a normal year, Lilly and Lucy would be pushing the team to a third consecutive appearance at the Class 2A state meet in Peoria. The elimination of the fall sports state series by the IHSA has shifted the Braves' goals for the season.
"We are going to treat the regional like it is state this year," Lucy said. "We are going to try to win our regional and we are starting running our meets earlier and hopefully regional will feel more like a state tournament."
Along with the regional, the top goal will be to make some Braves' girls cross country history at the Apollo Conference Meet on Oct. 13 in Charleston.
"In the past, we have had our goal of reaching state as a team and to keep advancing," Lilly said. "This year we have changed that and our big goal is to win the Apollo Conference meet. We have never won it before and last year we were a point off from winning, so that is our goal."
The Braves finished 22nd overall as a team at state in the Griffiths' sophomore season and improved to 15th overall last year. The sisters agree that this year's team could have seen a similar jump.
Said Lilly Griffith: "I think this is the best team we have had yet. We are seven runners deep and we are such hard workers and we really do love it and there is a great competition on the team. Any day a different person could be first, it doesn't matter who."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!