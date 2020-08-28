Watch now: Mount Zion runners Lilly and Lucy Griffith are happy to have their senior cross country season

"I've been running since sixth grade and so I just really want to have a strong last season and not let COVID stop us from doing the best we can as a team," Lucy Griffith said. "We have been training really hard and we all deserve this season."

The Braves typically do some of their training on the track surrounding the football field at Mount Zion High School and the IHSA decision to move football to the spring has created an unusual feel around practice.

"We usually train with the football team and they are not there anymore and that is really sad," Lilly Griffith said. "I'm grateful that everyone gets to run and cross country is my main sport so I just really want to finish the season out strong. I'm so grateful to be able to run at all."

For those not competing, it could be difficult to comprehend how significant the IHSA's decision on fall sports was for the team.