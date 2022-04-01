Watch now: Mount Zion's Kelly Fox is the H&R's Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year

MOUNT ZION — Looking back at the fall cross country season, Mount Zion girls cross country coach Kelly Fox is happy with how smooth it all went.

The season was back to something closer to normal following COVID restrictions and no IHSA-sanctioned state meet in 2020, and the team avoided major injuries throughout the year.

"It was nice to get back to normal. The kids thrive from running in larger groups and breaking that down during COVID made it a little bit tougher," Fox said. "You try to minimize any issues that you could have. We might have had a couple of hiccups as we went through but it was nothing that the girls couldn't work through. There were no major injuries that sidelined anyone. We were running at full strength at the end of the season."

The Braves returned to the Class 2A meet, which was back at Peoria's Detweiller Park, for the fourth consecutive season. Led by junior Sofia Munoz (18:16) and senior Ashleigh Anderson (18:22), the team finished 12th overall, their top showing in program history at the 2A level.

"To make it back for a fourth year, it kind of shows the traditions and the expectations that these girls are making," said Fox, the Herald & Review's selection as Area Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year, said. "It is an honor to get the award but it is the girls that put in all the hard work and deserve all the credit. I've been coaching at the junior high and high school level for a while but you learn something every year. You learn what works and doesn't work and changing things and adjusting. You have to read your athletes to see what is best. I'm still learning and I'm fortunate to have coached such a good group."

Question: With the team having some experience running at the state level, how do you approach the biggest meet of the year?

Fox: "At state, we try to make it no different than any meet we go to. As soon as we get there we set up camp and get out and do our warmups and try to keep the same routine. The nice thing is we have that experienced senior leadership and they carry that down from year to year. These girls know exactly what to do when they get into a race. If I had to miss a meet, they would be fine on their own. I think these girls could coach themselves at this point and they know what to do."

Q: Senior Ashleigh Anderson will be running for the University of Memphis next season. What did she bring to the team this season?

Fox: "I couldn't be happier for her. Of all the years I have been coaching, Ashleigh is one of the hardest working and most dedicated runners I've had. She goes over to Champaign and works with the Vipers and travels. She has made running a year-round thing and she absolutely loves it. I knew from early on that it was her goal to get a running scholarship and she has done that. She is also tied for being our salutatorian and you won't find anyone that works harder not only on the course but in the classroom as well. She earned it."

Q: Sofia Munoz recorded the team's top time at state this season. How did she and Anderson lead the team?

Fox: "With Sofia, it really just takes someone to break out and cut loose and Ashleigh followed her that entire way. They got into uncharted territory as they were the first two of my runners that broke 19:00 in the three mile at state. They just pulled everyone else's times down with them. Sofia and Ashleigh lead most of the time and they run together. Even though you are competing against each other, you are still pushing each other and are happy for that other person when they do well. They are each other's biggest fans and that is one of the thing I am so happy about. It makes us all better."

Q: Behind them you had a strong group of sophomore runners — Renee Ballard (19:22), Camille Mavis (19:35) and Hailey Betzer (19:40) — all with times under 20:00. What does that mean for your future?

Fox: "They are dedicated and they work hard. Their running is improving and all of them in the indoor season, they have busted out and had some personal records. It is super exciting. They have their sights high and they are looking for big things and it is a lot of fun. It is important that we can continue to keep this larger group of runners. Our junior high coach Joe Fritzsche runs a great program and gets the kids excited about coming out. You always want to get two or three runners coming out in each class and we have a really good sophomore class."

Q: At the Illinois Top Times Championships last week, the team won the 4x800 relay. After a fourth-place finish as last year's 2A state track and field meet, how are things looking this season?

Fox: "With (graduating seniors) Sarah Addai (state champion at 400 meters) and Morgan Pilate (a medalist in four events), they were able to go above and beyond. This season, we are a very well-rounded team and I think we can make it in multiple events, but we may not score in every event. We are going to go and compete in over half of the events and we are going to be busy. We will be cheering each other on. We will set some personal goals and if along the way you can bring home a state medal, that is icing on the cake."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

