Watch now: Shelbyville's boys cross country team has surpassed its own expectations

"It is going to be an interesting races for Gabrielle and she has set herself up for a great run here. At the conference meet, she ran an incredible time of 17:44 and she is one of the top 10 runners in the state," Mosley said. "All respect to Mabry, she is one of the best if not the best runner in the state right now, but Gabrielle is going to try and go with her and we are going to go battling and so there's no sense in running these girls that they are not going to go and race."

Saturday's girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys follow at noon to allow the course to dry out from the possibility of morning frost. The later start time is wrinkle for runners who typically don't eat before a race, but the Rams will be ready for anything.

"It is definitely a challenge and and really there aren't a lot of runners who eat breakfast before a run because it makes them nervous so we have this breakfast that we are putting together with oatmeal with fruit and some coffee and we think that breakfast works well. We call it the Kenyan Breakfast because that's what their distance runners eat," Stokes said. "I feel that the way it has been going, anything is possible. All we've been doing is surprising ourselves this year and if we keep that up I think that we can really do something great on Saturday."