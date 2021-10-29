Watch now: St. Teresa runners Caleb Kernaghan and Martin Velchek will push each other at sectionals

DECATUR — When St. Teresa cross country runners Caleb Kernaghan and Martin Velchek compete in Saturday's Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional, that extra motivation they will need will come from the runner just a foot away.

Kernaghan and Velchek, both juniors, are a pack of two, often running together and pushing each other to new heights on the course.

"With Martin, it is that teammate competition. He is that whisper in the back of my ear for every race," Kernaghan said. "We try to run together and work off of each other. We use each other to build some strength and pass other runners."

While Kernaghan was able to advance to sectionals last cross country season as an individual (there was no IHSA-sanctioned state tournament last fall due to COVID), Velchek has shown dramatic improvement this season to make it there this season.

Starting with a top time of 18:54 as a freshman and 17:04 at last year's Central Illinois Conference meet, Velchek cracked the 16-minute mark with a personal-best time of 15:55 at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic in September.

"It was pretty crazy and I was feeling pretty good that day. My legs were loose and before that I had only beaten 17 (minutes) once," Velchek said. "I don't really know what it was. I paced myself the first mile and caught up to Caleb and we pushed together for the next two miles.

"Sometimes you have a performance that pushes you past what you think you can do. Once you push past that wall, you are able to keep improving."

After battling injuries in his first season — Velchek developed a stress fracture after breaking his ankle during basketball season in eighth grade — he is now feeling healthy after taking his training to the next level this year.

"Going into my freshman year, I wasn't exactly the fastest runner. Sophomore year I was improving and felt good but I wasn't where I wanted to be," he said. "This year, I really ramped up my mileage and eating healthy. Doing the little things has helped me greatly reduce my times."

The Bulldogs have already shown great improvement by becoming the first St. Teresa boys team to win the CIC conference title.

"At conference, we were hoping to win it and we ended up putting five runners in the top 10," Kernaghan said. "Our total split was 30 seconds from our first guy to our fifth. It is always huge to have that many guys that close together. That is definitely one of the strengths of our team. This season, we have had some pretty good success and we have been stepping up this year."

At regionals held at Tuscola's Wimple Park, the group — Kernaghan (16:29), Velchek (16:41), Cameron Kernaghan (17:00), Evan Cook (17:03) and Gus Striglos (17:12) — finished close together again for a third-place finish as a team, behind Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Monticello.

"I think that is where we really shine. A lot of teams have one or two studs that are in the front of the race and then they kind of drop off," Kernaghan said. "We are closer and we have such a tight pack that in those big races, we are so close together that our points end up shrinking down."

The Bulldogs girls team also advanced to sectionals after a sixth-place finish at regionals. Leading Bulldogs runners include Ellie Stahr, Savannah Mounce and Haley Etchason.

To advance from sectionals to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria next Saturday, teams need to finish in the top six places. The top 10 individual runners not on the advancing teams also move forward. In 2A, seven teams advance and then first 10 runners not on those teams.

"If we are going to state this season, it will be as a team," St. Teresa cross country coach Todd Vohland said. "With as tough as our sectional is, it will be tough to get out as an individual. It is a very good sectional both team-wise and individual. Some of the really top guys are on bubble teams — there are so many quality runners."

After losing the opportunity to have an official state meet last season, Kernaghan was planning for a big season even before it kicked off.

"I was dreaming pretty big this season. I was hoping that we could win conference and I really want to make state this year," he said. "I think we have the boys to do it. I think we have the ability to put together a team strong enough to get there."

