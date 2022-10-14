MacArthur, Eisenhower teams compete together with positives and negatives to the arrangement

DECATUR — Although cross country runners Cale Smith and Joey McGinn attend Eisenhower, when they line up to race at this weekend's Central State 8 Conference Meet and at the Class 3A regionals in two weeks, they race under the Decatur co-op name.

Their jerseys have Panther stripes, but they are colored MacArthur blue in an amalgamation of two teams now running under one banner.

Cross country is one of six sports MacArthur and Eisenhower have a co-op in — bass fishing, cross country (boys/girls), golf (boys/girls), soccer (boys/girls), tennis (boys/girls) and bowling (girls) — with 10 total teams competing together.

After halting extracurricular activities and athletics during the COVID pandemic, Decatur Public Schools saw lower participation numbers in several sports, facilitating the need to combine forces.

"Ideally, we wouldn't have any co-ops. Ideally, we've got separate teams at both high schools but it is nice that we have this option so kids that want to play those sports are still able to play those sports," Decatur Public Schools athletic coordinator Craig Bundy said. "You have to have so many athletes to compete and I don't think we would have had enough to be able to fill out a full team at both high schools (without the co-op). It has helped to continue the sports."

Initially, cooperative teams were designed for small schools that have trouble sustaining independent programs for less-popular sports, or sports that require larger rosters.

Depending on the sports classification system, which varies from sport to sport, Class 1A and 2A schools can co-op with other schools. Schools that are 3A or 4A can co-op for some sports but not boys and girls basketball, or football.

Additionally, only private schools with enrollments of 200 or less are eligible to form cooperative teams, which limits the ability of St. Teresa, with an enrollment of 230, to form cooperative partnerships.

Co-ops are approved on a two-year time period and overall. Bundy said he's pleased with how the change has gone. Teams are divided and overseen by MacArthur athletic director Jason Crutcher and Eisenhower athletic director Benny Phillips.

"The reason for co-oping is participation numbers — it has nothing to do with competitiveness," Bundy said. "We would like to win conference and be a factor in state playoffs in every sport but the bottom line is participation numbers and not success."

Tougher competition

While the co-ops have stabilized participation numbers, those co-op teams now face stiffer competition in the postseason. Boys cross country competed in Class 2A in the past but the combined enrollment numbers now have them competing in the Class 3A Quincy Regional.

Decatur co-op cross country coach Angelo Rinchiuso coached both MacArthur and Eisenhower's cross country teams independently before the official move to the co-op this season. He sees some downsides to the co-op.

"We have to move up to Class 3A (from 2A) where we really can't compete at and I'm only able to run seven people (instead of two teams of seven)," Rinchiuso said. "I do wish we could go back to the other way. It does cost a little bit more because we would have a boys and girls team at both schools.

"But I have enjoyed coaching both schools and, overall, it has worked out very well."

To face that 3A challenge, Smith and McGinn, the team's No. 1 and 2 runners, put in a huge amount of miles training together in the offseason.

"We ran about 800 miles in the summer," McGinn said. "Cale is doing phenomenally and he is really nice to run with during the summertime. He's a great athlete and we took the whole summer together."

Smith qualified for the 2A State Cross Country meet last season and at last spring's 2A Track and Field meet finished 10th in the 1,600 meters. McGinn has the goal of running with Smith at cross country state this season.

"I definitely want to make state and, for conference, I'm hoping we finish in the top three as a team. I want to get all-conference (a top 12 finish) because I missed it last year by a little bit," McGinn said. "I like having the co-op and having an actual team, but we did have to move from 2A to 3A. It's fine for Cale and I, but it is more of a challenge for everyone else."

Football options

Low participation number have been an issue at Eisenhower in football for several seasons. While MacArthur and Eisenhower football teams are not able to co-op under the current IHSA rules, Eisenhower does have the ability to join the Illinois 8-Man Football Association (I8FA).

The I8FA bylaws state that "membership is open to any high schools (and/or co-ops) recognized by the IHSA," but that only schools with an actual enrollment of 325 students or fewer would be eligible for the I8FA playoffs.

"We have never discussed (going to 8-man) and I think now that Coach Johnson is the head coach, I think he is the right man for the job and to get it going," Bundy said. "It may take a while and it's a process that doesn't turn around overnight. Stability has been an issue from year to year and DaJuan's got great energy and he's going to recruit."

One-man army

MacArthur girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty has also coached the Generals girls golf team since 2016 and leads the co-op this season for the first year.

"I love doing it. It is calm and pretty laid back. It is a 180 from the hectic basketball season," Flaherty said. "The Red Tail Run and Hickory Point staff are just amazing to the golf program. They treat us with so much respect out there and they bend over backwards for us."

Flaherty is the co-op's only coach. He said he averages three to six golfers a season.

"We get a couple new girls every year and we basically teach them how to golf. We start at square one. You would be surprised the progress they make in a few weeks," he said. "Golf is an expensive sports and they essentially get to play golf for free every day. They don't realize how great an opportunity that is at first and by the end of the year, they love it."

The MacArthur girls golf team has a rich history, with three state appearances in the 1970s and an overall second-place finish in 1977. Decatur is also a high school golf focal point as the Class 1A and 2A Girls State Tournaments are held at Red Tail Run and Hickory Point, respectively.

Still, the decline of golf's popularity can be seen beyond Decatur — several Central State 8 teams do not have golf teams.

"Golf everywhere just isn't what it used to be, so five or six girls is pretty good," Flaherty said. "Springfield Lanphier doesn't have a team and Springfield Southeast doesn't have one. We are doing OK compared to other schools that are in our same type of situation. As long as I'm doing it, it won't go away."