Mount Zion's Julian Baker is the Herald & Review's Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

MOUNT ZION — In the biggest race of his high school career at the IHSA Class 2A State Cross Country Meet, the challenge for Mount Zion junior Julian Baker turned into mental hurdles more than physical ones.

A rain storm during the Class 1A boys race made the course at Detweiller Park in Peoria even more muddy and treacherous when the Class 2A race got underway, but Baker overcame the sudden obstacles.

“The conditions weren’t great and it was rainy and windy. Nobody was going into it thinking they were going to get the best time possible. Everyone was going to struggle and you just have to go for the best place you can. The times didn’t matter,” Baker said. “It’s the biggest race you can have and it made it more challenging, which in my eyes made it more fun and more of a competition. There were a lot of things going on with it being muddy and you were slipping. I think it being more mental played into my hands because I was excited for something like that.”

The competition for first and second place in the Class 2A state race was decided early. State champion Dylon Nalley from Marion won (14:44) by more than 22 seconds ahead of Sterling’s Dale Johnson at second. Johnson was himself nearly 20 seconds ahead of a pack of four runners — Baker, Belvidere North’s Evan Horgan, Riverside-Brookfield’s Cooper Marrs and Lincoln’s Brenden Heitzig — looking to round out the top six. Baker seized the opportunity and had the strongest push among the pack at the finish line to finish third overall with a time of 15:25.

“Before the race, I knew top 10 was something I was hoping for and then maybe the top 5. As I was in the race and doing well, I realized that I could keep doing better,” Baker said. “Going into that last long straightaway, I wasn’t really expecting to be that close to them. But seeing I was, I had that rush that I could get into the top three and it kicked in and I had a better kick.”

Baker is the Herald & Review’s 2022 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. His state performance was the best by a Braves boys runner since Jake Brown’s second-place finish in 2012 and he is the first Mount Zion runner to win the honor since Joe Fritzsche, who is now the Braves boys track and field coach, in 2009.

“The whole year, it really couldn’t have gone much better. I was able to not have any injuries or sickness,” Baker said. “That really gave me the chance to not be held back by anything. I was able to give it my all for every workout and I was able to recover perfectly fine throughout the year.”

Along with Baker, other top Braves finishers at state were Lyncoln Koester (16:32), Daniel Grauer (17:06), Mark Mavis (17:11) and Sam Atkinson (17:15).

“This year the team had a lot of motivation because we knew we could be good. I never went to a practice with people that didn’t want to be there,” Baker said. “Being with people who wanted to run hard kept me in that same mindset.”

Baker competed in the Nike Cross Regionals following state and has begun training for indoor and outdoor track season. During last year’s track season, Baker was sectional champion in the 3,200 and went on to win an eighth-place medal in the event at the state meet. His strong cross country state experience has him pushing for similar results next spring.

“The Nike meet had a lot of really good competition and that was a good experience. There were the top runners in all the Midwest all in one race and you get to see what it is like at that next level,” Baker said. “After getting third place, I am excited to put myself in that top group in 2A for track. That has made me work hard and make it more clear to want to make the No. 1 or 2 spots in track in the 3,200 and 1,600. I don’t have to question why I need to get up and run.”

Photos: Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Boys Cross Country Sectional