St. Teresa boys cross country team wins first regional title in program history

SHELBYVILLE — St. Teresa made some history on Saturday at the Class 1A Shelbyville Regional, becoming the first Bulldogs boys cross country team to claim a team regional title.

Led by sophomore Evan Cook, who finished fourth overall (15:46), and senior Martin Velchek, who was fifth (15:48), the Bulldogs finished in first place (48 points) ahead of second-place Tuscola (73).

St. Teresa runner Caleb Kernaghan was sixth overall with a time of 15:54. Gus Striglos was 16th (16:45) and Cameron Kernaghan was 17th (16:47).

"I thought we ran OK today. If we ran our best race today, I would be a little concerned. I want us to run our best race two weeks from today (at state)," St. Teresa head coach Todd Vohland said. "We have to shore up our times a little bit. There are too many seconds between our No. 1 runner and No. 5, but we had seven runners in the top 24. I'll take that."

It was Cook's day to lead the Bulldogs, but Velchek and Caleb Kernaghan have been in that spot over the course of the season, giving the Bulldogs new-found depth.

"You could start seeing Evan's improvement last spring in track. He's made a big freshman to sophomore leap and he's into it," Vohland said. "It's nice that we have three guys who have been in the No. 1 sport at different times this year. I'm good with that."

At the 1A regional level, the top seven teams advance to sectionals. In Class 2A and 3A, the top six teams advance.

Joining the Bulldogs and Warriors to compete at the 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional next Saturday were Tolono Unity (124), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (124), Monticello (132), Shelbyville (155) and Cerro Gordo-Bement (155).

Individually, Tuscola's Josiah Hortin (15:19) was regional champion, followed closely by teammate Jackson Barrett (15:20).

"I thought I ran pretty well. I came in thinking that I could get first if I ran well. I got into mile two and I started having some doubts because my stomach was really hurting," Hortin said. "I think I drank too much water. I was wondering if I was going to be able to hold Jackson off for first. I had a little bit left and I was able to hold him off."

Barrett pushed in the last 50 meters to pass his teammate and training partner but was a second short.

"I was trying to get him and Josiah had a little surge. I had to laugh. That is what usually happens," Barrett said. "The goal today was just to run a solid race and advance. I feel good right now."

Other top local finishers included ALAH senior Logan Beckmier in third place (15:30), Clinton's Drew Moser in eighth (16:02) and Shelbyville's Calvin Miller (16:03) in ninth. Sullivan's Johnathan Iacobazzi advanced to sectionals as an individual (17:22).

On the girls side of the Shelbyville regional, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn dominated the competition, winning by 29 seconds with a time of 17:17. Shelbyville freshman Tessa Bowers finished second with a time of 17:46.

Other top local finishers included Tuscola's Kate Foltz in sixth place (18:17), Monticello's Estella Miller in eighth (19:19) and Clinton's MaKayla Koeppel in 10th (19:32). Advancing as an individual was Okaw Valley's Aly Douglas (21:04) and ALAH's Ruby Burton (21:46).

Tolono Unity won the team competition with a score of 26. Teams advancing to sectionals were Monticello (second with 72 points), Shelbyville (third with 82), Clinton (fourth with 104), St. Teresa (sixth with 148) and Argenta-Oreana (seventh with 208).

At the Class 1A Newton Regional, Effingham St. Anthony finished in second place as a team to advance to the St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional.

The Bulldogs' Griffen Elder finished in third place with a time of 17:01 and Julius Ramos was seventh (17:44).

On the girls side, the St. Anthony girls advanced to sectionals with a third-place finish. Stacie Vonderheide led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish (21:21).

CLASS 2A

On Saturday, the Mount Zion boys and girls cross country teams advanced at the 2A Taylorville Regional to next week's Chatham Glenwood Sectional.

The boys were regional champions with a team score of 52, ahead of second-place Chatham Glenwood with 58.

Mount Zion's Julian Baker finished second overall with a time of 15:49.48, just behind Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig with a time of 15:49.35.

Braves runners Mark Mavis (16:19), Lyncoln Koester (16:23) and Daniel Grauer (16:26) finished in ninth, 10th and 11th place, respectively.

Other top local finishers were Taylorville's Owen Morgan in fourth place (16:02), Lincoln's Jake Bivin in sixth place (16:06) and Maroa-Forsyth's Brock Richards in 16th place (17:02).

Also advancing to sectionals as a team were Lincoln in fourth place and Taylorville in fifth.

On the girls side, Lincoln's Becca Heitzig joined her brother as regional champion with a time of 17:40.

Mount Zion's Sofia Munoz was the team's top finisher with an 11th-place finish (18:45). Advancing as individuals were Heitzig, Maroa-Forsyth's Klaire Eighner (19:44) and Taylorville's Ella Goodman (19:50).

At the Class 2A Olney Richland County Regional, the Effingham boys team advanced to sectionals with a fifth-place finish.

The Hearts were led by Garrett Wagoner who finished seventh (16:54) and Andrew Donaldson in 10th (17:17). Charleston runner Blake Homann (17:50) advanced as an individual.

On the girls side, Olney's Tatum David was regional champion with a time of 17:17 that was two minutes faster than second place runner Effingham's Jessica Larsen (19:17).

Larsen led the Hearts to the team regional title with a score of 45, ahead of Champaign Central (78) and Mahomet-Seymour (86). Hearts runners Haddie Hill (sixth at 20:24), Baylee Summers (10th at 20:45) an Audrey Wagoner (11th at 20:48) all finished in the top 11 places.

Charleston runners Ila Richter (21:02) and Whitley Wood (22:02) and Mattoon's Oaklie Layton (21:32) advanced as individuals.

CLASS 3A

At the Class 3A Quincy Regional, Decatur Co-op runners Cale Smith and Joey McGinn both advanced to the Normal Community Sectional next Saturday.

Smith was 10th overall with a time of 16:31 while McGinn was 12th with a time of 16:45.