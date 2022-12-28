St. Teresa's Todd Vohland is the Herald & Review's Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year

DECATUR — With a coaching resume as full of accomplishments as St. Teresa cross country coach Todd Vohland’s is, it’s hard to find something he hasn’t done.

Over the years coaching the Bulldogs track and cross country programs, Vohland has led teams to four state championships and in 2018 he was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame.

Vohland has won 11 Herald & Review Girls Track Coach of the Year honors (2003-05, 2010-2015, 2018-2019) as well as seven H&R Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year (2009-2015) awards.

But for the first time, Vohland is the H&R’s selection as Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to their first ever regional and sectional titles, as well as finishing in sixth place at the Class 1A meet — their highest finish ever.

Q: Last season, the boys made state as a team for the first time and returned everyone. What are your thoughts on this year’s group?

Vohland: “With cross country the goals are just to set (personal records) and run your best. We wanted to get back state and have a better showing. We thought we could get into the top 10 at state and get our 1-5 runner split time down. Ultimately, we achieved just about every goal we set along the line. It was a groundbreaking season and we are very pleased with the results.”

Q: How did the strong core of runners led by sophomore Evan Cook (16:02 at state) and seniors Caleb Kernaghan (16:03) and Martin Velchek (16:26) develop?

Vohland: “It was really a three-person rotation and each were our No. 1 runner at different times during our meets. The fact that all three of those guys could play off of each other was one of the reasons for the team’s success.”

Q: Cook (18th at state) and Kernaghan (22nd at state) were the third and fourth Bulldogs boys runners in program history to become All-State runners this season. What was it like to see that accomplishment?

Vohland: “It’s exciting to get two kids to All-State and Caleb stepped up from 63rd as a junior to into the top 25. You are excited for both kids but for Caleb as a senior to get that All-State award was very rewarding. I think Evan has just scratched the surface of what he can do. For him to make the jump from freshman year that he did in his sophomore year was pretty incredible to watch. They did not let the (wet) conditions at state dictate to them and they put themselves into position exactly the way we blueprinted where they needed to be.”

Q: The group was rounded out by seniors Cameron Kernaghan, Diego Hernandez, junior Gus Striglos and sophomore Matt Auburn. What was the group like to coach?

Vohland: “They are just an amazing group of young men. Academically, they are tremendously strong. They are into being a team and working together. They are great at giving input and also they work hard. They put in the time and they do it in a very positive manner. This group, you look forward to being around them every day. They were a joy to be around.”

Q: How will this strong cross country season lead into the long-distance track season?

Vohland: “I think we will be strong again. We placed fifth in the 4x800 last season and all of those guys are back. Three of four were on our 4x400 which was All-State last spring as well. We have some depth and if we stay healthy, we can put a really strong 4x800 together and at least one really strong 3,200 runner and then split them up to be strong in the 1,600 and the 800 meters.”

Q: Another new experience will be having a new home track this season on the St. Teresa campus. What will that be like?

Vohland: “I like the looks of our track team right now and part of that is that we actually have a track. We are going to host a small meet on April 11. We may host some others and we are working on some things. April 11 will be the first ever track meet at St. Teresa and we will try to expand that over the next couple years. Hopefully, we can get in the rotation to host the Macon County Meet and if things go well we can someday host sectionals.”

