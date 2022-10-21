Tuscola cross country runners Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett lead the field at Class 1A Shelbyville Regional

TUSCOLA — The gap between Tuscola boys cross country No. 1 and No. 2 runners Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett is razor thin.

The juniors finished first and second at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic on Sept. 24, and both set personal records, breaking the 15-minute mark in the three-mile race.

Hortin came out on top by four one-hundredths of a second (14:57.98 to 14:58.02) and duo will continue to push each other at Saturday's Class 1A Shelbyville Regional meet.

"We went into that race with breaking 15 as the goal and we came through. We saw the times through the first and second mile and we were pretty confident," Hortin said. "We ended up throwing a negative split (running faster at the end of the race than at the start) for that third mile to get it.

"Jackson is a great training partner and we run almost every day together. We have a good team that runs with us every day and helps push each other so when we get into races it is normal to run together."

Hortin added a Central Illinois Conference championship last week, edging out St. Teresa's Martin Velchek at the end of the race. Barrett was third and teammate Will Foltz was sixth.

"It was a good win for me. I got second place last year and so I wanted to get back to it and have a good chance," Hortin said. "My teammates were right beside me and that helped a lot. I ended up coming away with it in the last 100 meters or so."

Hortin and Barrett advanced to the 1A State Meet last fall and are both feeling stronger and running with purpose as the postseason begins.

"Last year, I wasn't that confident of a runner. This year, I have Josiah and basically in most races I just sort of hold on for dear life," Barrett said. "Last year, I wasn't willing to do that and I think that has made me a lot better. Running with him takes the mental side out. I know that if I am right behind him, I am good.

"I try to catch him if I can, but he has a pretty good kick. If we can make the top five at regionals that would be great. There are a lot of strong people there."

Warriors' cross country head coach Neal Garrison is in his first season leading the team after coaching Mahomet-Seymour for 20 seasons. Garrison had great success with the Bulldogs, leading the team to eight state finals appearances and winning Class 2A state championships in 2016 and 2017 and runner-up in 2014 and 2015.

"When you get two great runners handed down to you, that's pretty awesome," Garrison said. "My plan is not to mess with them and they have done a good job leading the team and making people care about the sport."

With Hortin and Barrett excelling as juniors, Garrison has high hopes to have the Warriors reach new heights.

"Since the program started in 1963, we haven't made it to state (as a team), so my goal is that these guys do it before they graduate," Garrison said. "I think these guys are doing everything right and individually, they both made state last year and we want to move up. If we can keep them healthy, our goal is to get them in the top 25.

Barrett ran a 16:07 for 55th place at state and Hortin was 59th with a time of 16:10. Their full minute improvement this season has them in a different mindset.

"Last year, I kind of just took (state) as an experience," Barrett said. "This year, we have the goal of going all-state (finishing in the top 25). We are both more determined this year."

Local runners to watch

BOYS

At the 1A Shelbyville Regional, After Hortin and Barrett, ALAH's Logan Beckmier is the third-seeded runner with a top posted time of 15:14. St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan, Evan Cook and Martin Velchek are the fourth, fifth and sixth seeded runners with times of 15:16, 15:22 and 15:28, respectively.

Tuscola's Will Foltz (15:47), Clinton's Drew Moser (15:51), Shelbyville's Calvin Miller (15:58) and Cerro Gordo-Bement's Dylan Howell (16:00) round out the top 10.

At the 1A Newton Regional, Effingham St. Anthony's Griffen Elder is the No.1-seeded runner with a time of 15:14. The Bulldogs' Julius Ramos is seeded sixth (16:41).

At the Class 2A Taylorville Regional, Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig is the top seeded runner with top time of 14:59.4. Mount Zion's Julian Baker is two tenths of a second behind at No. 2 with a time of 14:59.6. Other top local runners include Lincoln's Jake Bivin at No. 5 (15:35) and Taylorville's Owen Morgan at No. 8 (15:43).

At the 2A Olney Regional, Effingham runners Andrew Donaldson and Garrett Wagoner are seeded No. 7 and 8 (15:58 and 16:01).

At the Class 3A Quincy Regional, Decatur runner Cale Smith, who attends Eisenhower, is seeded fourth with a top time of 15:32 this season.

GIRLS

Monticello's Mabry Bruhn is the top local runner at the Class 1A Shelbyville Regional. The Sages senior is seeded No. 2 with a time of 17:13.

Tuscola's Kate Foltz is ranked fifth (18:01), followed by Shelbyville's Tessa Bowers (18:01) and Clinton's MaKayla Koeppel (18:41) at sixth and seventh.

At the 1A Newton Regional, Effingham St. Anthony's Staci Vonderheide is seeded eighth with a time of 20.19

At the 2A Taylorville regional, Lincoln's Becca Heitzig is seeded second with a time of 17:16. Mount Zion's Sofia Munoz is ranked No. 8 with a time of 18:14.

Former state champion Olney Richland County's Tatum David is the No. 1 seeded runner at the 1A Olney Regional with a time of 16:51.

For both the boys and girls competitions, local sectionals will be held on Sat., Oct. 29 at St. Joseph-Ogden (1A), Chatham Glenwood (2A) and Normal Community (3A).