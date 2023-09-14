MATTOON — Decatur's Joey McGinn placed first at the Broadway Bolt cross country meet as part of Mattoon's Homecoming festivities on Wednesday.

McGinn had a time of 4:57.9 to win by more than three seconds over second-place Austin Wesley of Robinson. Top 10 finishes by Blake Homann and Gunner Barr led to a second-place finish for Charleston. Newton won the team portion, with Decatur, a co-op between MacArthur and Eisenhower, placing seventh.

Also for Decatur, Ryan York placed 11th with a time of 17:40, Michael Porter was 31st, Grover Chappel was 58th and Cameron Settles was 66th.

On the girls side, Effingham was the overall winner led by individual winner Jessica Larsen, who finished in 19:18.9.

The Decatur girls had just four runners so didn't place as a team. Chelsea Hammons led Decatur with a 25th-place finish in a time of 22:18.2. Lily Rinchiuso was 56th, Sierra Parton was 59th and Lexi Groves was 76th.

Male and female runners from more than a dozen high schools competed invite. The 2.96-mile course took them from downtown to Peterson Park, where they then went around most of the block and through much of the park before returning to the starting point.