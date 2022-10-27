Clinton's MaKayla Koeppel is fast on the cross country course and accurate on the football field

CLINTON — Clinton junior MaKayla Koeppel had a busy weekend last week.

First up for the junior was a Friday night trip to Sullivan for the final football game of the Maroons' season. Koeppel has been Clinton's kicker for the past three seasons and connected on an extra-point opportunity to help Clinton win 28-20.

Less than 12 hours later on Saturday morning, Koeppel was in Shelbyville trading her cleats for her running shoes as she competed in the Class 1A Shelbyville Cross Country Regional.

Koeppel was the top Clinton runner, finishing 10th overall with a time of 19:32 and helping the team advance to Saturday's sectionals. Koeppel advanced to the state meet last season and has a strong chance to get back there again.

"It has gone pretty well and I have improved quite a bit this season. I started at like 20:11 and now I'm into the 19s," Koeppel said. "My goal was to get into the 18s (at regionals) but it didn't go as well as I hoped. I was a little tired on the hills and got (19:32).

"It was a challenging course but we advanced (as a team), so that is all that matters. We can do our (personal records) in the next round."

Koeppel began her dual-sport fall seasons after coming to Clinton from Olympia, where she played soccer. Clinton doesn't have a girls soccer team and Koeppel found another outlet to get her kicking in.

"My dad talked with the football coach and they asked if I wanted to try kicking now," she said. "My kicking has gone pretty good this season and I've made almost all of my extra points. I'm still pretty nervous when it is time to kick because there are a bunch of boys running at me."

Koeppel said she was excited to contribute to the Week 9 win.

"I felt pretty excited and it was a pretty interesting game. We were back and forth quite a lot," Koeppel said. "It felt pretty good because we stopped Sullivan from making the playoffs. We were pretty happy about that."

Clinton finished the year 4-5 and went on a three-game winning streak to round out the season.

"We improved quite a bit this season and I think it is thanks to the coaches and it is the attitude of the team that we were able to get so far," Koeppel said.

Koeppel might be nervous on the gridiron, but on the cross country course she is anything but.

"One thing when MaKayla first started with us, she was brand new to running. She was innately very aggressive. As she has learned over the last year, you want to be a little more cautious," Clinton head cross country coach Rachel Lyons said. "It has been really great this year with what has changed. She's brought that aggressive start out again so she gets herself into a great spot and she ran her fastest ever first mile (at regionals).

"She's really grown into a great leader on the team. I think the big improvement is her confidence and believing that she belongs at the front."

Clinton finished fourth overall to advance to Saturday's 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional that will be run at Dodds Park in Champaign.

After Koeppel, sophomore Amerie Hemphill finished in 15th place with a time of 20:15. She was followed by junior Addie Koritz (21:57) and senior Chloe Barth (21:59).

"I've been super proud of our team and we have a really young team. We choose a word for our season and our word is to elevate," Lyons said. "They have truly embraced and embodied that all through the season in workouts with lifetime bests being achieved by nearly every athlete."

At the sectional level in Class 1A, the first six teams advance to next Saturday's state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park. The top 10 runner not on those teams advance as individuals to state. In Class 2A and 3A, seven teams advance to state, plus 10 individuals.

"Our team is going to be right on the border to advance to state. It is the top six and depending on what poll you see, we are seventh," Lyons said. "It is going to be really close and it will be who shows up that day."