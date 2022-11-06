Despite a sudden downpour, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn ran a perfect race to become 1A state champ

MONTICELLO — Until Saturday, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn didn't think she had run her best cross country race at state yet.

The Sages senior had been a Class 1A All-State runner her freshman (13th place, 17:47) and junior years (ninth, 17:56). At the ShaZam Cross Country Championships held in 2020 in place of IHSA state, which was cancelled due to COVID, Bruhn finished third overall.

They were strong performances, but not what Bruhn was hoping for. As she went into her final competition of her high school career at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, she had an open mind and carefree spirit.

"On Saturday, I was just trying to have fun. I wanted to just get through the race and I wanted to get into the top five," Bruhn said. "I don't ever look at any of the rankings because it stresses me out. I really didn't have a good idea of where I stood, so my goal was to just stick with the front pack and see what I could do from there."

Bruhn entered feeling confident after winning regional and sectional titles the previous two weeks, and she ran her race plan to perfection to win the 1A state championship with a time of 17:08. It was the first Monticello girls cross country individual state championship in program history.

"I broke away at about one-and-a-half miles. That was my intention and I went in with a game plan," Bruhn said. "I stayed with the front pack for the first mile and then broke loose on the back two and it happened just like that."

Bruhn finished 18 seconds ahead of second-place runner Sundara Weber from Sandwich (17:26). As she expanded her lead, Bruhn couldn't feel runners behind her any longer and she knew she had to hold on to the finish.

"Right after the two-mile, I didn't know what was going on behind me. I was just kind of running, but I had an idea because I could overhear the announcers," Bruhn said. "I thought I had a pretty decent lead so I got in the mindset that I have to keep my lead for this last mile."

The course and the weather didn't make Bruhn's run to a title easy. Slick conditions and a sudden rainstorm in the last mile tried to get in her way.

"Overall, it was a little gross. It was muddy and soft because it rained that morning before the race," Bruhn said. "Then there was a lull in the rain before we started and for the first two miles. As we were heading into mile three, it started to rain a little bit.

"Then in the last 600 meters, it was a downpour and I could not see in front of me. I was just kind of running blindly at that point. I actually enjoyed the rain. It was a nice distraction from the running itself. I was able to think about something else."

The Sages qualified as a team to run on Saturday and Bruhn was joined by her younger sister Mylin Bruhn this season.

"That has been fun. It is really cool because we have never been able to race on the same team together. I'm a senior and she's a freshman, so it is the one season we were able to do it," Mabry Bruhn said. "It was really fun to compete with her at state. Especially since I will be gone next year, I am really glad that we were both able to experience it together."

Bruhn is in the process of determining where she will run in college and she should be getting some more calls from colleges now that she is a state champion.

"This capped off my career in a really great way. I would say this year I was on the top of my game physically and I felt in peak shape. I think this race was a really good representation of what I can go out there and do," Bruhn said. "I am so excited to bring this medal home to the community. Monticello has rallied around me during my four years of my high school career. All of Central Illinois has really supported me and it is awesome to bring it home and make them very proud."