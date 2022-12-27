Monticello's Mabry Bruhn is the Herald & Review's 2022 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

MONTICELLO — On her road to a Class 1A cross country championship, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn had a realization before her senior year began.

Although Bruhn was an All-State runner as a junior with a ninth-place finish at the Class 1A state meet, Bruhn said she felt that the performance wasn't her best because she had dealt with physical issues for much of the season.

After medaling twice at the state track meet (sixth in the 800 meters and sixth in the 4x800 relay) in the spring, Bruhn took a fresh attitude about running as she entered her final cross country season.

"Coming out of track season, it helped me gain that confidence that I had lost in last year's cross country season. I started thinking that I get the opportunity to wake up and do something that I love to do. That's not an opportunity that everyone gets," Bruhn said. "I learned that I had to put my faith over my fear and my doubts behind me. Push forward into the light and think about the positive side of it that. Having the rough season brought me to that and it was a blessing in disguise."

After winning the Illini Prairie Conference Meet in October, the first-place finishes kept coming. Bruhn won regional, sectional and ultimately the 1A state championship at Detweiller Park in November.

"Having some time since winning, (the accomplishment) has settled in a little bit but even now it is still so surreal to me," Bruhn said. "It was something I have wanted to accomplish my whole high school career. Being able to have that goal and see it through has been awesome. I catch myself thinking about it and think, oh my gosh, I won a cross country state championship."

Bruhn is the Herald & Review's 2022 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. It is the second time she has won the honor, after winning her sophomore year in 2020.

Bruhn battled poor conditions and a rainstorm in the final mile at state, overcoming every challenge to win by 18 seconds.

"That race was so exciting. I've coached for quite a while and I've had a lot of good runners but Mabry is the first state champion I've ever coached," Monticello head coach Dave Remmert said. "It was exciting to see the way she ran and the strategy we had talked about. It played out exactly how we had discussed ahead of time. Seeing her come up that final stretch in the rain and taking the title was very exciting."

From the first days of competing for the Sages, Bruhn had high goals for herself as a runner, including becoming an All-State runner (a top 25 finish at state) for each of her four years and getting into Monticello's Athletic Hall of Fame. While she will have to wait for a bit to be eligible to be inducted, meeting her running goals was a long term proposition.

"Especially in cross country, achieving a goal isn't accomplished over just one season. It takes multiple seasons. It can take years of hard training and good mental stability," Bruhn said. "You have to stick with it and it takes a lot of diligence to push through to do the means necessary to reach your goal. In the end, it is all worth it."

Bruhn was honored by a pep rally at the high school after her victory and she was overwhelmed by the support she has received through the years.

"The rally was really awesome to have the whole school there and members of the community. It makes me really proud to think that I have made them proud," she said. "Especially with me, it was not just Monticello that supported me, it is the surrounding communities around Central Illinois. Being able to know that they had my back was great.

"At the state meets, I would met new people every year and they will tell me they have been watching me run all season and watch me progress. The running community is really widespread and having the support is a good feeling to have."

