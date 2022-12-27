Mount Zion's Kelly Fox is the Herald & Review's 2022 Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion girls cross country team advancing to the state tournament has become a regular tradition.

In the 2022 season, the group led by senior Sofia Munoz qualified to run at the Class 2A state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park for the fifth consecutive season.

Before that, the team hadn't been to state since 2011. That long-term stability comes in large part to Braves head coach Kelly Fox, who is the Herald & Review 2022 Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year. This is the third time that Fox has been named coach of the year — she also won in 2018 and 2021.

At state, Munoz earned All-State honors with an 18th-place finish and a time of 18:42 to cap off her final high school cross country race.

"(Sofia) was very close last year and she showed up this year. She was ranked outside the top 25 but finished 18th. I'm an emotional person and just talking about it brings it back right now," Fox said. "There were a lot of emotions that day with those girls finishing. Sofia left it out there the way she wanted to, as an all-stater. I'm just so happy that she wanted it bad and she was able to get it. She's the first runner in my coaching career that has made All-State."

Q: This year's state meet was in very wet and stormy conditions. What was that experience like from the a coach's perspective?

Fox: "The conditions this year were pretty bad. It was raining while we were trying to get our warmups in and trying to make sure everybody had the proper spikes. By the time the Class 1A race was done, it was a sloppy mess. You tell the kids that everyone is running under the same conditions and we are no exception. This maybe a little bit different, but we have trained through a lot of different conditions and adversity. We try to get out in those elements as much as possible. We preach to them that they are prepared for it and they are ready."

Q: Seeing Munoz succeed at state, how has that helped the other runners on the team?

Fox: "As a coach, at the state meet you want all those girls to walk away with the excitement that all the work they have put in the entire year has paid off at the end. At the same time, I hope they are hungry and want more. They saw Sofia make the top 25 and I think there is something to it. I would say overall, this has been the best year because of the strides that these girls made and improved. Sofia led that pack and she brought that junior core group to a big jump up."

Q: Juniors Ellie Fritzsche (19:43), Camille Mavis (20:05) and Renee Ballard (20:41) will give you a strong core next season. What are your expectations?

Fox: "I'm excited about next year's team. Ellie made tremendous strides this year and she probably made the biggest jump from her sophomore to junior year. She has got that core group around her that are all juniors and will be seniors next year. We've got to start building with our younger freshmen and sophomore girls but Ellie is ready to take the reins next year. She wants to be that go-to person."

