Olney's Tatum David is back and the favorite at the 2A State Cross Country Meet on Saturday

OLNEY — It is easy to ponder how things would be different without the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic stopped Illinois high school sports competition for parts of 2020 and 2021, forcing some players to lose their senior season and other to change their plans entirely.

It is likely that without COVID, Olney Richland County runner Tatum David could be going for her fourth Class 2A state cross country title at Detweiller Park in Peoria this weekend.

Instead, the senior will be going for her second title, after winning state her freshman year with a time of 16:04, the fastest time ever recorded by a freshman Illinois girls runner.

COVID ended any possibility of David competing her sophomore season. She and her family relocated to Florida to continue her training at the IMG Academy and run in national events that were still operating.

While in Florida training for her track season, David developed a leg injury that troubled her for months. To recuperate, David had to rest the leg — a challenge for an elite runner who didn't want to give up any racing opportunity.

"I had my first big injury my sophomore season and that put me out the entire outdoor season of my sophomore year and the entire junior cross country season," David said. "It was a stress reaction that affected my whole tibia (shine bone). It was a pretty big injury and I kept coming back too soon. It kind of kept flaring back up."

As high school sports returned to Illinois in 2021, so did David. She returned to Illinois state competition with a big splash last spring, winning the 1,600 (4:47) and 3,200 meter (10:04) events at the 2A State Track Meet in Charleston.

"This summer I took about 10 days off and after that it was just doing a lot of base training," David said. "I was trying to get back into the swing of things and building up that endurance. Towards the end of the summer, I started to throw in more workouts."

David is eager to keep the gold medals flowing for her return to Detweiller on Saturday. She has the fastest time in Class 2A (16:43), ahead of No. 2-seeded runner Normal University's Natalie Bierbaum (17:05).

"I'm super excited to run the state meet because I haven't raced it since my freshman year. I'm really excited to be back and I'm hoping to win the race," David said. "That's my biggest goal and to hopefully run a fast time because I haven't run too many fast times this year."

At the this year's regional meet hosted at Olney, David won by two full minutes with a time of 17:17, ahead of second-place runner Jessica Larsen from Effingham at 19:17.

"My plan for that race was just to get out pretty fast for the first mile and see what a fast mile feels like," David said. "For a lot of my races, I hadn't raced crazy hard. I wanted to get out fast and then the last two miles just settle into the pace and finish strong."

"At sectionals, I just wanted to stay with the lead girls the first two miles and then the last mile kind of press a little more," David said. "But I started to press at a mile and a half because I felt good and the course was pretty fast."

David was recruited by dozens of Division I schools looking to add her cross country and track skills. She chose the University of Virginia.

"I really liked the area in general and I liked the town of Charlottesville. The coaches are great and they were so fun to be around," she said. "The team environment was great and the women were so fun to be around. It felt like a family and that is what swayed me."

Although conditions have been warmer than normal and nearly perfect at the regional and sectional competitions, morning rain is in the forecast for Peoria on Saturday with a high of around 60. Also affecting the runners are strong southern winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour.

While Detweiller is the final destination for many runners cross country runners, David will be competing beyond at regional and national events.

"I plan on running at NXR (Nike Cross Country Regionals) and at the (Eastbay-Footlocker Cross Country Championships)," David said. "Saturday, will definitely be sad because I really liked Detweiller, but I'm also really excited for it."