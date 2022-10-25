With her 3rd regional win, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn is feeling good for another strong state run

MONTICELLO — Monticello runner Mabry Bruhn is back in a spot she is used to being — first place.

The Sages senior was victorious at Saturday's Class 1A Shelbyville Regional with a time of 17:17, claiming her third consecutive regional title.

"I felt really good and my plan was just to go out and win individually. For the team, we just wanted to pass as many girls as we could in the second and third mile," Bruhn said. "We are really focusing on the back half of our races and I think we are doing really well with that."

Bruhn was with the front pack for the first mile before getting some space and ultimately winning by 29 seconds ahead of Shelbyville's Tessa Bowers.

The course traveled through Forest Park's Dacey Trail in Shelbyville and is a hilly run that feature picturesque views of the fall leaves as the athletes run at full speed over a gravel and asphalt trail.

"This is a really nice course," Bruhn said. "It is shaded and the asphalt makes it a little tough because there are no spikes. But I think running with flats on asphalt is a good substitute for spikes and grass. It was a beautiful day with good competition. It was a little warmer than I would have liked. Next week, I hope it will be a little bit cooler and when state comes around, I will hopefully be in sweats."

The Sages finished second as a team at Shelbyville with a score of 72, behind Tolono Unity whose runners Erica Woodard, Emily Decker and Mackenzie Pound finished third, fourth and fifth at regionals.

Bruhn's teammate Estella Miller was eighth (19:19), Sylvia Miller was 16th (20:17), Joe Walker was 24th (21:13) and Olivia Gerdes was 29th (22:03).

"I'm proud of them and they have come so far from where they were at the beginning of the year," Bruhn said. "I think they are doing awesome and I'm really excited to see what we can do next week (at sectionals). I think we are ready to take on the challenge of sectionals."

This season, Bruhn added an Illinois Prairie Conference championship on Oct. 4 with a time of 17:33 and posted her top time of the season with a second-place finish at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic (17:13).

"I feel like I am very proud of myself this year. Coming off of last year, I didn't have my best season. I feel like I was able to come back and I feel like I almost have something to prove. I'm really excited to be out here and doing as well as I am," Bruhn said. "Especially with it being my senior year, I feel like the pressure is off a little bit. This is my last one and I think this year I am trying to have fun with it."

Bruhn is planning on continuing running in college and is in the midst of making a college choice that also meets her educational goal of becoming a veterinarian.

"I want to get my bachelor's in animal science and then go to vet school. Ideally, I would become a large animal farm vet," Bruhn said. "My great grandpa was a vet in his small town a long time ago. I have heard of the stories about what he did and the amazing things he was able to accomplish and that's something I would love to be a part of."

Finding that academic and athletic balance is a challenge and she hopes to have a decision done by indoor track season in the last winter.

"I'm working on it. It's a little bit stressful and there are so many choices and coaches and teams," Bruhn said. "It is definitely a challenge to find a coach that you feel you work well with, a team that you really like, a school that you feel represents your values and where you feel the most home away from home."

Bruhn has been a Class 1A All-State runner two times, losing her sophomore state experience to COVID-19 cancellation. As a freshman Bruhn was 13th (17:47) and last season she cracked the top 10, finishing ninth with a time of 17:56.

If Bruhn can keep her times in the lower 17-minute range as she moves to Saturday's St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional and then the state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park on Sat. Nov. 5, she could be in contention for a state title.

"I'm excited for state and I feel like I haven't had a really good state race personally throughout my high school career," Bruhn said. "Physically, I am ready to go. I'm feeling like I am doing very well in that aspect. I want to go out there and I want to do my best, honestly. I feel like this is the year."