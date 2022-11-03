 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY

Lincoln's cross country running siblings Brenden and Becca Heitzig shoot for big things at 2A state

Siblings Becca (160) and Brenden (155) Heitzig, from Lincoln, will be competing at Saturday's Class 2A State Cross Country Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. 

LINCOLN — As Lincoln cross country runner Brenden Heitzig was approaching the finish line during last Saturday's Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional, he had to keep it together. 

Heitzig was in second place with a trip to Saturday's 2A state meet all but assured — if he could just get across that finish line. 

Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig finished second at last Saturday's Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional. 

"I ate something and it made my stomach upset and I was gagging down the 100-meter stretch," Heitzig said. "The last mile, I had to control my breathing otherwise I was going to lose it. I just wanted to finish the race and leave it all out on the course."

Heitzig made it and despite the challenge, posted a time of 15:02, which was just a two seconds off his best time of the season. That sets him up well to compete again at Detweiller Park in Peoria for state, where he enters seeded as the eighth fastest runner in 2A. 

Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig is the eighth-seeded runner at Saturday's Class 2A State Cross Country Meet. 

"This season I have been trying to be a little conservative and so I'm hoping for 14:30 next week and that I'm feeling better," Heitzig said. "(Running at Detweiller) is awesome and you can go to an entire different pain level in that race. It is worth it hearing everyone cheer and shout. It is super fun."

Heitzig was an All-State runner with an 18th place finish at the 2A state meet as a sophomore. He then added Apollo Conference and regional titles to his resume this season. At last week's regional, Heitzig held off Mount Zion's Julian Baker in an Apollo Conference grudge match to the finish. 

"Julian and I ran a smooth race together. Normally he likes to tell me that he is going to sit on me and then kick and I know he has a really good kick," Heitzig said. "He loves to try to do that and he keeps me on my toes."

Along with Brenden Heitzig, Lincoln's Jake Bivin (151) also qualified for the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet. 

Company at state

Along with Heitzig's teammate Jake Bivin, who also qualified for state, Brenden is making the trip with his sister Becca Heitzig, who also finished in second place in the girls race at last Saturday's sectional. 

Lincoln's Becca Heitzig finished second at last Saturday's Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional. 

Becca kept close with sectional champion Tatum David, from Olney Richland County for the first mile, but David was able to get more distance as the race continued. 

"I viewed (sectionals) as a race to see where I was at against other competition so we could figure out my race strategy for state," Becca Heitzig said. "(Tatum and I) raced at the First to the Finish (at Detweiller Park in Sept.) but I was a little more behind then. I let her pull away (on Saturday) and I shouldn't have, so we will figure out what my strategy is with that."

Heitzig finished in 12th place at state as a sophomore (17:43), and with last week's sectional time of 17:14, Heitzig is the fifth-seeded 2A girls runner in this year's race. 

"After this race, I feel like I have a boost of confidence because I felt pretty good," she said. "I was a little worried because I haven't had low 17s lately but now I know I can break 17 at Detweiller."

Lincoln volleyball libero Becca Heitzig (left) and outside hitter Kloe Froebe (right) are multi-sport standouts. Froebe is an all-state basketball player and Heitzig is a state champion runner. 

Becca also played volleyball for the Railers and led the team in digs with 365 as the team's libero, creating a hectic fall sports schedule. The Railers were 30-7 and won their first regional championship since the 2014 season. The team bowed out of the playoffs in the sectional semifinals on Monday, freeing up Heitzig to be focused on her training for state this week.

"It has been going a lot better this year than last year," Becca Heitzig said. "I think the big difference is that this year I got a lot more miles in over the summer so that I had a strong base. I could just do my running workouts after volleyball practice and not have to worry about getting in a ton of miles."

As they both did at sectionals, Becca hopes she and Brenden will be near the top on Saturday. 

"(Brenden) is doing great. I think he is really excited for state and he will do so well there," Becca said. "I want to break 17 minutes and get into the top three. Hopefully higher, but I think I can get the top three."

Photos: Cross country racing action at the Class 1A Boys Shelbyville Regional

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Runners to watch at state

BOYS CLASS 1A

ALAH: Logan Beckmier, Lyle Adcock, Jacob Adcock

Cerro Gordo-Bement: Dylan Howell, Will Fuson

Clinton: Drew Moser

St. Teresa: Cameron Kernaghan, Evan Cook, Martin Velchek

Effingham St. Anthony: Griffen Elder, Julius Ramos

Monticello: Jacob Elston

Tuscola: Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett, Will Fotlz

BOYS CLASS 2A

Lincoln: Brenden Heitzig, Jake Bivin

Mount Zion: Julian Baker, Daniel Grauer, Lyncoln Koester, Mark Mavis

Taylorville: Owen Morgan

GIRLS CLASS 1A

Clinton: MaKayla Koeppel, Amerie Hemphill

Monticello: Mabry Bruhn, Estella Miller, Sylvia Miller

Shelbyville: Tessa Bowers, Lily Woolery, Caroline White, Anna Tynan

Tuscola: Kate Foltz

GIRLS CLASS 2A

Effingham: Jessica Larsen

Lincoln: Becca Heitzig

Maroa-Forsyth: Klaire Eighner

Mount Zion: Sofia Munoz, Ellie Fritzsche, Camille Mavis, Renee Ballard

Olney Richland County: Tatum David

