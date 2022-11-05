Monticello cross country's Mabry Bruhn wins 1A state title, Olney's Tatum David wins 2A title

PEORIA -- Monticello's Mabry Bruhn finished her high school cross country career on top on Saturday winning the Class 1A State Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The Sages senior was first with a time of 17:08, 18 seconds ahead of second-place runner Sundara Weber from Sandwich.

This was the first girls individual state cross country championship for Monticello in program history, according to the IHSA website. The girls team has finished in second place twice as a team in 2012 and 2019.

Bruhn's previous state runs included two All-State performances her freshman (13th place, 17:47) and her junior year (ninth, 17:56). She lost her sophomore IHSA state opportunity due to COVID cancellation.

Also earning All-State honors (a top 25 finish) in Class 1A was Tuscola's Kate Foltz. The Warriors freshman was 24th with a time of 18:30. Shelbyville's Tessa Bowers was 26th at 18:35.

David wins for 2nd time

Olney Richland County's Tatum David won her second cross country state championship on Saturday, finishing first in the Class 2A race.

David won by 19 seconds with a time of 17:05, ahead of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Rachel Soukup (17:24).

David, a senior, won the 2A State Meet her freshman season and then continued her training in Florida during the COVID pandemic before returning to Olney for her senior campaign.

Lincoln's Becca Heitzig finished in third place with a time of 17:50.

Mount Zion senior Sofia Munoz won All-State honors with an 18th-place finish and a time of 18:42.

St. Teresa boys finish 6th

As a team, the St. Teresa boys cross country team finished in sixth place on Saturday in the Class 1A State competition, the top team finish in program history.

Sophomore Evan Cook was the top-finishing Bulldogs runner, earning All-State honors with an 18th-place finish (16:02). Senior Caleb Kernaghan was also an All-State runner with a 22nd place finish (16:03). Senior Martin Velchek was 37th with a time of 16:26. Other St. T runners included Cameron Kernaghan (17:00), Gus Striglos (17:10), Diego Hernandez (17:22) and Matt Auburn (17:23).

Other local runners earning 1A All-State honors were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Beckmier (10th place, 15:48) and Tuscola runners Jackson Barrett (12th, 15:49) and Josiah Hortin (17th, 16:02). Tuscola's Will Foltz was 31st with a time of 16:23 and the Warriors as a team were 12th overall.

Mount Zion's Baker 3rd

Mount Zion junior runner Julian Baker finished in third place at the Class 2A State Meet on Saturday with a time of 15:25.

Baker was the lead runner in the third pack of competitors, behind champion Dylon Nalley from Marion (14:44) and Sterling's Dale Johnson (15:06)

Three seconds behind Baker was Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig, who finished sixth with a time of 15:28.