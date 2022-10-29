Mount Zion boys and girls cross country teams advance to next week's Class 2A State Meet

CHATHAM -- Behind strong performances from Julian Baker and Sofia Munoz on Saturday, the Mount Zion boys and girls cross country teams advanced to next week's Class 2A State Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The boys side finished in second place overall with a score of 110, behind sectional champion Marion (99) at Saturday's Chatham Glenwood Sectional.

"It was a good race for me and it was good for us (as a team). I think everyone helped out and as a team, our goal was to make it to state," Mount Zion runner Julian Baker said. "That's what we were working for and now that we are going into state, we are feeling good about ourselves."

The Braves girls scored 126 points for a fourth-place finish behind sectional champion Normal Community West (87), Chatham Glenwood (91), and Rochester (93).

"We had three (personal records) today that I know of and we ran better than we did last weekend. I'm very happy with where we are," Mount Zion head cross country Kelly Fox said. "My expectation is that we will see some more PRs next weekend. We will have some rested legs and I think they will be primed for state."

In Class 2A and 3A, the top seven teams from each sectional advance to the state meet. The top 10 fastest runners not on those teams advance as individuals. In Class 1A, six teams advance from each sectional, along with the 10 fastest individuals not on those teams.

Baker, a junior, finished fourth with a team-best time of 15:08. Three Mount Zion runners were bunched together at 21st, 22nd, and 23rd place as Daniel Grauer finished at 15:55, followed closely by Mark Mavis and Lyncoln Koester, both at 15:57. Sam Atkinson finished with a time of 16:26.

"Getting second place today gives the team really high hopes for doing well as a team. The top 10 finish is my goal and I'm working hard for the top five," Baker said. "This is more than we ever thought we could possibly get at the beginning of the season. We never imagined we would be doing this well. Everyone on the team has been working hard and pushing themselves in practice."

Munoz, a senior, was the top girls team runner with an eighth-place finish at 18:08. Ellie Fritzsche was 19th with a time of 18:46, followed by Camille Mavis (18:58), Renee Ballard (19:27) and Avery Sommer (19:48).

"I got a PR today and broke 18:10, so I'm really happy. I was coming in hoping for a PR and when we came to the course yesterday, I knew the course (run around Chatham Glenwood High School) was really good and I got excited about it," Munoz said. "Just as a senior knowing this could have been one of my last races, I didn't want to leave anything behind.

"This is our fourth years in a row that we've qualified and that's one of the best things about being on this team. Everyone's individual success comes together and we can all enjoy all of our hard work."

Local boys advancing to state as individuals were Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig (second place, 15:02) and Jake Bivin (15th, 15:50) and Taylorville's Owen Morgan (16th, 15:52).

Local girls advancing to state as individuals were Olney Richland County's Tatum David (first place, 16:43), Lincoln's Becca Heitzig (second place, 17:14), Effingham's Jessica Larsen (15th, 18:31) and Maroa-Forsyth's Klaire Eighner (29th, 19:03).

St. Teresa boys win 1A sectional title

The St. Teresa boys cross country team won their first regional last weekend and they added their first sectional title on Saturday at the 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional.

The Bulldogs were champions with a team score of 77, ahead of Tuscola (109), Newton (129), St. Joseph-Ogden (164), Effingham St. Anthony and Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette (196), who all advanced to state as teams.

Evan Cook was the top St. Teresa runner with a time of 15:27 (fourth place), followed by Caleb Kernaghan (sixth, 15:41) and Martin Velchek (10th, 15:52).

Tuscola's Josiah Hortin was sectional champion with a time of 15:00.00. His Warriors teammate Jackson Barrett was just behind in second with a time of 15:00.35.

Local boys advancing to state as individuals were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Beckmier (third, 15:02), Lyle Adcock (14th, 16:00) and Jacob Adcock (15th, 16:03), Cerro Gordo's Dylan Howell (seventh, 15:48) and Will Fuson (13th, 15:58), and Clinton's Drew Moser (12th, 15:57).

Monticello's Bruhn wins sectional

Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn set a personal record time of 16:56 to win the 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional on Saturday.

In the team competition, Shelbyville and Clinton advanced to state with a third-place and sixth-place finish, respectively.

Shelbyville was led by Tessa Bowers who finished third at 17:40, while Clinton's MaKayla Koeppel was 20th with a time of 19:27.

Als advancing to state with Bruhn as an individual was Tuscola's Kate Foltz (11th, 18:23).