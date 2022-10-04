Mount Zion cross country No. 1 runners Sofia Munoz and Julian Baker are All-State focused

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion's No. 1 girls and boy cross country runners — Sofia Munoz and Julian Baker — were so close to being All-State runners last season they could taste it.

After a sixth place finish at sectionals, Munoz set a personal record time of 18:17 at state, finishing 27th overall. Baker, then a sophomore, finished 28th with a time of 15:33.

The top 25 finishers at the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria are considered All-Stater runners, leaving both Braves runners tantalizingly close.

Undaunted, Munoz and Baker took those finishes and built upon them through their spring track seasons and beyond.

Munoz ran the anchor leg of the Braves 4x800 team that won gold at last spring's Class 2A State Track Meet. She took the baton in second place but was able to catch and pass the first-place runner in the final 400 meters for the victory.

"I got a lot of confidence when I look back at that race. I think it shows how competitive I can be and what kind of results I can have from my training," Munoz said. "I keep surprising myself and I think at this point, I've realized that I have a lot more potential. That is something I hope to carry over."

Against many of the same runners he faced at cross country state, Baker medaled in the 3,200 meters at state track, finishing eighth to help the Braves to a second-place team finish.

"To be a part of that and to go down with some of the best runners in Mount Zion history, it was really cool. It really give me some motivation to really push myself going into the next season," Baker said. "It was surprising how big of a jump I made given the small amount of time between and it showed me that I was able to make a lot of progress."

Over the summer, Munoz focused on shorter distances races — the 800 and 1,500 meters — with Champaign's Vipers Track Club and competed in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championship in Sacramento in July. She finished seventh in the 1,500 meters and earned an All-American designation.

"I got some good training in and it was a really good experience to run with athletes from all across the country," Munoz said. "Everyone there is an elite runner and I started talking to coaches and colleges who got to see me in person. It really opened my eyes to what it is like to run with girls who all have the mentality to pushing themselves. It was such a great environment."

Baker has also continued his improvement, by winning invitationals at Charleston, Decatur and Mattoon this cross country season. The Braves junior finished seventh at the First to the Finish Invitational that features some of the top cross country talent in Illinois at Detweiller Park.

At that meet Baker set a personal best time of 15:25 and he hopes to cut that time closer to 15:00 during the season.

"(First to the Finish) has a lot of the top runners in the state so it is almost a trial for the state meet. It shows you where you might be at the end of the season," Baker said. "All-State is a goal but I want to push myself further than that. I'm hoping to get into the top 10 at state and I need to be in the low 15s."

Munoz said her cross country times are lowering quicker than last season and she hopes to surprise herself again as her senior season comes to a close.

"I feel like I have had a pretty good start to the season and I am expecting a lot more. I think as we get into the bigger meets, the competitive side of me will come out," she said. "I had a huge PR at state last year and it was a really big surprise for me. It was just like my end of my season at state track. At the end, I finally peak and I have a star moment.

"Over the years, I've gained a lot of trust from my coach and how my body works. I know that without any injuries I can definitely achieve my goals."

When the postseason begins in three weeks, the Mount Zion boys and girls teams will compete at the 2A Taylorville Regional. Advancing runners then compete at the Chatham Glenwood Sectional on Oct. 29 and the state meet returns to Detweiller on Sat., Nov. 5.

Mount Zion cross country coach Kelly Fox leans heavily on Munoz and Baker to set the example for the younger Braves.

"Sofia chose to focus on the speed and track this summer and I don't think that ever hurts a cross country runner. This season, she is coming along beautifully. She is right where she needs to be at this point," Fox said. "It will be interesting to see how Julian and Sofia do. Sofia has more experience and she's been there. She's been through the ups and the downs. Julian just keeps getting better and stronger, both mentally and physically. If he is healthy at the end of the season, he'll be ready to go."