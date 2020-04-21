Decatur-area coaches and athletes react as the IHSA cancels spring sports for 2020 because of COVID-19

The writing had been on the wall of a canceled sports season, and Vohland had been up front with his team about the situation. He knew if students weren’t back in school by May 1, the season would be over before it began in earnest.

Seniors like Sade’ Oladipupo and Julia Whitney were well within reach of school records in the long jump and pole vault, respectively. There’s no chance to see who can break onto the scene this season like state champion Boston Stewart did last season for the Bulldogs. All of those things, Vohland said, come into play.

“I’m not going to lie to you, it’s difficult,” Vohland said. “I miss being around the kids, but I miss that on a teaching and on a coaching level.

“When you’re not around these kids, it’s so different. We’ve got some seniors who are not only missing out on their last season, but I had two seniors I can think of who were missing out on school records they’ll never have the opportunity to do.

“Those things are taken away. All that aside, it’s the day-to-day thing. I understand everything we’re doing, but on the back end of this, a lot of these kids, athletes and non-athletes, need that interaction with not only classmates, teammates, but also with coaches and teachers.”