Decatur area spring sports coaches and players dealing with unknown in wake of COVID-19 postponements

“After that I told them I loved them and that I’d see them Monday, and I haven’t seen them since,” Hale said.

Argenta-Oreana baseball coach Eric Gebben said he watched as the story unfolded on Thursday and Friday, and has preached a wait-and-see approach to his players on the season.

"I told them the same thing the IHSA told us — that there were no practices," Gebben said. "Especially the juniors and seniors, they are down in the dumps a little bit. They handled it well, overall."

Eisenhower senior catcher/outfielder Logan Wilber said he’s taken the news hard.

“I was upset,” Wilber said. “We worked hard in the offseason, and this is my senior year. I’m upset about it.”

In its statement about COVID-19, the IHSA said it’s too early to know when athletes are able to return to the field. Gebben said he's cautiously optimistic, but Hale said he has the feeling the two-week hiatus could be extended.

The IHSA also stated in its release that it's monitoring updates from state educators and health professionals on deciding whether or not to hold state series events. Girls soccer regionals are scheduled to begin May 8, girls track sectionals May 13, baseball and softball regionals May 18, and boys tennis sectionals May 23.