Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame announces latest class

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its latest class before the Eisenhower at MacArthur football game on Friday, Sept. 16.

This year’s class features three of the city’s baseball greats, along with a pair of brothers and some women’s athletics pioneers in celebration of the 50th year of Title IX.

Three baseball players who went on to play professionally, including one who played in the Major Leagues, are part of this year’s class: 1976 MacArthur graduate Matt Tyner, 1979 Eisenhower graduate Brian Innis and 1986 Eisenhower graduate Kevin Roberson. Tyner was drafted in the ninth round by the Baltimore Orioles and played three seasons in the minors; Innis was drafted in the sixth round of the Los Angeles Dodgers and played four seasons in the minors; Roberson played for both the Chicago Cubs iand New York Mets in a four-year MLB career.

In addition, three swimming greats — brothers Robert (1983 MacArthur grad) and Sam (1981 MacArthur) McAdam, along with Erin Didde (1995 Stephen Decatur) — will be inducted. Tennis state champions Adrian (1990 Eisenhower) and Chris (1991 Eisenhower) DeVore, track greats Tylian Smith (2000 MacArthur) and Felicia Britton-Harris (1995 Stephen Decatur), wrestler Malik Fonville-Simmons (MacArthur), Lakeview basketball standout John Kotzelnick (1970) and the undefeated 1972 MacArthur football team make up the rest of the class.

In addition, DPS women’s coaching pioneers Donna Dash and Brenda Clark will be the coach inductions, and longtime teacher and city tennis instructor Duane Garver will be the significant contributor inducted.

This is the 12th Hall of Fame class since DPS began its athletic hall of fame in 2016. The committee chose to have two classes a year to expedite the process of inducting so many deserving candidates. And while there are still many more deserving candidates to go, with 135 players, coaches and significant contributors and 12 teams already inducted, the committee recently chose to start inducting just one class per year into the Hall of Fame starting in 2023.

This year’s class will be inducted at a ceremony prior to the Friday, Sept. 16 Eisenhower at MacArthur football game, with the inductees honored at halftime of the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0