Pro basketball player Darius Adams among latest Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

One of Decatur’s most successful professional athletes of the last 20 years, plus several from Decatur’s rich track history highlight the latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

The class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 29 at Eisenhower during halftime of the city game.

Here’s a look at the 12 athletes, plus a coach, special contributor and two teams that will be inducted:

Darius Adams, MacArthur, 2007

Adams showed signs of the player he’d become late in his senior year at MacArthur, but few could have dreamed he’d go on to a long professional career as well.

As a senior at MacArthur, Adams averaged 8.3 points and 4 assists to earn third-team All-Macon County. He landed at Lincoln College, where he was an All-American as a sophomore, averaging 18 points, four assists and five rebounds.. That earned him a scholarship to the University of Indianapolis, where Adams became the seventh-leading scorer in NCAA Division II. As a senior, he averaged 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

But that was only the beginning. In February 2012, Adams began his pro career with Guaiqueríes de Margarita of Venezuela. From there, Adams has played in the Dominican Republic (2012), Ukraine (2013), France (2013 and 2014), Germany (2013), Spain (2014-16) and China (2016-present), where he led his team to the league championship and earned finals MVP in 2016. He’s also played in the NBA G League, both for the Birmingham Squadron and Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He’s currently playing for the Fujian Sturgeons in China.

Robert Bauer, Decatur High, 1948

Bauer was a high school baseball star at Decatur before becoming an MLB draftee with a 10-year minor league career who later became a minor league manager for the Yankees.

Bauer was part of the 1947 Decatur baseball team that made state under legendary basketball coach Gay Kintner, then the next year helped lead Decatur to a district upset of Mount Zion in 1948 as a senior.

After graduating, Bauer went to work at Staley and played for the baseball team. After two years in the Army, in 1953, he went to a St. Louis Cardinals spring tryouts. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. He played his first year of pro ball in Alexandria, La., then the second year went to Odessa, Texas, where he hit .320 with 20 home runs.

He played in the Cardinals’ minor league system until his contract was sold to the Yankees in 1957. He became a player/manager in the Yankees’ minor league system in 1959. Bauer played 10 minor league seasons in all, mostly at third base, but also right and left field. He finished with 121 home runs, a 393 on-base percentage and an .849 OPS, but never made the majors — he was stuck behind Ken Boyer in St. Louis, and Clete Boyer in New York.

As a manager, Bauer’s team won the Florida State League pennant in 1962 at Fort Lauderdale. He managed various Yankee minor league teams until 1968. Among his players were Jim Bouton of “Ball Four” fame, and he had a chance to sit on a bench next to Joe DiMaggio and have a conversation. After leaving baseball, Bauer had a 20-year career at D&R Welding. Bauer died in 2020 at age 92.

Cortez Bond, MacArthur, 1996

Bond, a 6-foot-4 center, was a two-time Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year, in 1995 and 1996, then went on to play at Parkland and Northeastern in Boston. He’s the won of Shawn (Rawls) Bond.

As a senior, Bond averaged 21 points and seven rebounds while shooting 54 percent. He was named Class AA all-state after helping lead MacArthur to a 21-7 record and a second straight regional title. During his junior year, he averaged 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds, including 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in the postseason, to earn Macon County Player of the Year in his first year on varsity. Despite just two varsity seasons, Bond scored more than 1,000 career points.

Bond also was a standout in track while in high school in the high jump. He averaged 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds at Parkland, then went on to Northeastern.

Jim Cook, Eisenhower, 1967

Cook was H&R Wrestler of the Year in 1967 after finishing third at state at 133 pounds following district and sectional titles.

Cook was district champ as a freshman, then went 23-1 as a sophomore, earning all-area honors, As a junior, Cook was 20-2-1. He graduated as the record-holder in wins with 53 despite wrestling just three seasons. He was 19 as a senior and, by rule, too old to wrestle in IHSA competition. He’d started school late after suffering from polio as a child.

Cook went on to wrestle at Southern Illinois, where he was an All-American, and also competed in the Marines’ wrestling program, where he was a four-time inter-service champion.

Cook went on to teach and coach at Eisenhower, and also coached Millikin wrestling.

Steve Daniel, MacArthur, 2003

Daniel followed up a second-place finish in the triple jump as a junior in 2002 with a state title in the event in 2003 to earn H&R Macon County Track Athlete of the Year.

Daniel also qualified for state in the long jump and as part of the 400-meter relay, and racked up points in four events at nearly every meet during the season. Daniel was a versatile athlete who was capable of scoring in many events, including the 400 and 800 — he was part of the 3,200 relay team that set a school record his sophomore year.

Following his senior year, Daniel won the triple jump at the AAU National Meet, then went on to compete at Indiana State, where he competed at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Meet in 2008 in the triple jump.

Daniel was also a quarterback for the Generals football team and helped lead them to an 8-3 record as a junior.

Barbee Kipper, Eisenhower, 1979

Kipper emerged as a sophomore in both basketball and tennis to claim team MVP, then was among the first Decatur females to succeed in basketball at the college level.

In Kipper’s sophomore year, she helped lead coach Ida Brooks’ 1977 team to a Decatur school’s first girls basketball regional title, scoring 13 in the regional title win against MacArthur.

Kipper was named all-city as a sophomore, averaging 16 points, and was again team MVP and all-city as a senior, averaging 14 points.

In her sophomore season, she advanced to the state tennis tournament in singles.

Kipper went on to play basketball in college at Furman, where she competed from 1979 to 1981.

Robin Liddell, Eisenhower, 1974

Liddell had success in both cross country and track, culminating at the state meet in both sports his senior year in high school and a college career as well.

He was a two-time district champion in cross country and took 10th at state as a senior.

In track as a senior, Liddell went undefeated all season, winning districts in the mile and two-mile, but chose to focus on the 3,200 at state and took sixth. He was Decatur Herald city track athlete of the year. He graduated as the Capitol Conference record-holder in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

Liddell ran in college at Purdue, where he was a four-year letterwinner in both track and cross country. He held the school record in the steeplechase for 29 years and still ranks fourth all-time. Liddell, who also graduated as the record-holder in the 1,600 at Purdue, won the prestigious Red Mackey Award his senior year.

Shawn (Rawls) Bond, Eisenhower, 1977

The 6-foot-1 Rawls was part of the All-City girls basketball team in 1976 and 1977. Though no player of the year award was given in girls basketball yet, Rawks likely would’ve won it in 1976. Said one coach: “When she played against our team, it got to the point where I knew there was nothing we could do to stop her. I just sat back and watched.”

Rawls averaged 23 points and double-figured in rebounds with a best of 48 points and 31 rebounds against Stephen Decatur. In 1977, as part of Ida Brooks’ 10-3 Panthers squad. Rawls was in double figures in every game except one and scored 30 or more five times with a high of 41.

Rawls was also a letterwinner on the volleyball team.

Nick Reed, MacArthur, 1991

Reed was state champion in the 110 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles in his senior season. He was a two-time Area Best champ in the 110s and was a favorite to make state in the event as a junior as well, but clipped a hurdle and missed out. He made up for it as a senior by breaking the school and Big 12 records in the event before winning state — he was named H&R Macon County Track Athlete of the Year. He went on to compete at Ball State.

Also played running back for the Generals’ football team, earning all-county first team in 1989.

Parker Shade, MacArthur, 1997

Shade followed in his brother’s Tucker’s footsteps, winning a state title in the 100-yard butterfly as a senior — coming .59 seconds away from Tucker’s record. He also took third in the 200 individual medley.

Like his brother, Shade competed for the Decatur Swim Club, experiencing plenty of success at both the state and national level — qualifying for nationals in 1996 and 1997.

Shade was a three-time state qualifier, competing as part of MacArthur’s 12th-place 200-yard medley relay his freshman year, then taking ninth in the 200-yard freestyle as a sophomore. As a senior, Shade took first in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley.

Shade went on to compete at Georgia and was a letterwinner all four seasons.

Tucker Shade, MacArthur, 1995

After success with the Decatur Swim Club as a youth swimmer, Shade made state all four years of high school and burst on the national scene as a senior.

As a freshman, he took third at state in the 100-yard butterfly, which would become his signature event. As a sophomore he was fourth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 200 individual medley. He won his first state title as a junior — in the 100 butterfly — and also took seventh again in the 200 IM and 12th in the 200 medley relay. In the spring after his junior season, Shade took third in the 50 butterfly and fourth in the 100 butterfly at nationals as part of the U.S. National Junior Swim Team — one of only two U.S. males to win a medal that year.

As a senior, he won two more state titles, earning the 1995 Illinois Swimmer of the Year by setting a state record in the 100 butterfly at the state meet — his second straight state title in the event — and also won the 50 freestyle, earning high school All-American honors. The 100 butterfly record was the longest-standing record in IHSA swimming at the time. Following his senior year, Shade dominated the Illinois Senior Swimming Championships with four first-place finishes, one second and one third, plus swimming legs of three winning relays.

Went on to a successful college career at North Carolina. He was a three-time ACC champion in the 100-yard butterfly and a four-time All-America selection. He was ACC Championships MVP in 1996, and team MVP in ‘97 and ‘98 and ‘99.

Rhasaan Smith, Stephen Decatur, 1995

Without a great passer, Smith’s talents were limited to the occasional big play in high school, but he went on to flourish in college at Eastern Illinois.

As a junior, Smith had 184 yards receiving, then 275 yards receiving and a touchdown as a senior while adding 53 tackles on defense. But Smith played well enough to get noticed by Northern Illinois, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Eastern Illinois.

As a senior at EIU, Smith had a team-high 537 receiving yards and finished with 786 yards in two seasons for the Panthers.

Smith was also a standout in basketball, in which he was all-conference and all-county as a senior.

Don Novak, coach, Eisenhower baseball and wrestling

As Eisenhower wrestling coach, Novak won Herald & Review coach of the year in 1973 and 1974, led by the Culbertson brothers — Bob and Bill.

Novak coached wrestling at Eisenhower until 1977. He had six winning seasons and coached Jim Cook, who was third in the state in 1967.

As baseball coach, Novak was H&R Baseball Coach of the Year in 1974 (he won the H&R’s wrestling coach award the same year), leading the conference and district champion Panthers led by H&R Player of the Year Ken Smith. Had been the baseball coach since 1970 — 1974 was his first time beating DeMoulin for the award.

Novak coached Eisenhower until 1994, also coaching Kevin Roberson, Jeff and Brian Innis, Tim Smith and Bill Elliott during his years in the dugout.

Dan Winter, Significant contributor

Winter was a teacher at MacArthur for 35 years and was PA announcer for MacArthur athletics for many of those seasons. Winter also served on the school board, including a stint as board president.

1976 Eisenhower Boys Basketball

The Panthers finished fourth at the IHSA State Tournament behind DPS Athletic Hall of Famers Hubert Carter, Jeff Roth and Dave Hood.

After winning the Capitol Conference, then regional, sectional and super-sectional titles, Eisenhower’s first trip to state started with a dominating performance behind Roth with 27 points on 13-of-19 shooting and 18 rebounds.

The Panthers were coached by Bob Witt and led by Carter, who was city player of the year with 21.9 points per game. Roth (16.3 points) joined Carter on first team all-city, with Charles Sangster, Hood and Don Barr making second team.

1965 Macarthur Boys Tennis

The 1965 Generals tennis team won the second state tennis title in Decatur history and the last one won by a city team.

The Generals returned a strong group that included Mike and Rick Elbl, Jay Peterson and Mike Meis, who had all been a part of doubles teams the year before that had advanced to state. MacArthur scored four points at the 1964 meet behind Meis and Mike Elbl reaching the semifinals in the doubles tournament.

In 1965, MacArthur won the Capitol Conference and went 12-0 in dual competition. MacArthur dominated the district meet, with Mike Elbl winning and Meis finishing runner-up in singles, and the doubles team of Jay Peterson and Rusty Martin winning the title and the team of Rick Elbl and Herb Rapp finishing runner-up. Mike Elbl and Meis combined to go 5-2 in singles, and the doubles teams combined to go 4-2 for a combined 10 points. That tied WInnetka New Trier East. Both were awarded state titles. A coin toss was flipped and MacArthur was awarded the championship trophy.