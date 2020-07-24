Decatur Public Schools "indefinitely" pause summer workouts because of coronavirus concerns

"It's bad because they have to take a little break in the workouts they've been doing," Ingram said. "They've been in working hard every day and coming in for a couple hours in the weight room and running in the gym and running on the track. They've been working really hard and they're liking it. It's not like we have to beg them to come in. They're actually liking workouts and that comradery with everybody.

"The only good thing about it is they do get a break. Their body gets to rest a little bit. That's the only good thing about it, but it's not a good thing for our boys, especially our seniors who are trying to get to school somewhere, in any sport.

"We do understand what's going on. It's not like we're fighting against it or anything like that. If they want to shut us down because of what's going on, we do understand that and we're all for it. We want everybody to be well and be healthy."

Pana also announced it was shutting down all football and basketball workouts indefinitely "out of an abundance of caution due to rises of cases of COVID in our area," according to the football team's Twitter page.